Demetrious Johnson explains how Tom Aspinall can give Jon Jones issues in title fight: ‘I feel comfortable saying that’
Demetrious Johnson believes Tom Aspinall has the physical traits to dethrone Jon Jones.
Jones holds the UFC Heavyweight Championship, while Aspinall is the interim titleholder. Aspinall was in attendance for UFC 309 to witness Jones pick Stipe Miocic apart. “Bones” scored a third-round TKO finish courtesy of a spinning back kick to the solar plexus.
Aspinall has been gunning for a title unification with Jones, and “Mighty Mouse” thinks there’s a chance a new heavyweight ruler will emerge if the fight is booked.
Demetrious Johnson on Possible Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Title Unification Bout
Demetrious Johnson knows a thing or two about title fights. The MMA legend ruled the UFC’s flyweight division and went on to capture gold under ONE Championship before retiring. Johnson took to his YouTube channel to explain why he thinks Tom Aspinall has a chance to give Jon Jones some issues.
“I think Tom Aspinall has the speed, the athleticism, and the power to give Jon Jones problems,” Johnson said. “Tom Aspinall is still young and he’s still getting better, but I think this version of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is very — Tom Aspinall can beat him. I feel comfortable saying that just because you have somebody who’s gonna take the fight to Jon Jones and not be scared. Now, can Tom Aspinall run into one of those elbows and a spinning back s*** and a flying knee? One thousand percent.”
UFC CEO Dana White wants to book Jones vs. Aspinall, but “Bones” has said he wants a massive payday in order for that fight to happen. Furthermore, Jones has expressed more interest in a clash with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. White isn’t so eager about that idea.
