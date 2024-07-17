Tom Aspinall reveals he’s been soaking his knuckles in petrol every day ahead of UFC 304

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been using some unconventional training methods heading into UFC 304.

As we know, Tom Aspinall will defend the UFC interim heavyweight championship at UFC 304. He’ll do so by going head to head with Curtis Blaydes, a man who defeated him in seconds when they last met due to a knee injury. Now, the Englishman is back, and he’s ready to send a message to the rest of the division.

RELATED: Curtis Blaydes isn’t making big changes ahead of Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 304

Aspinall hasn’t been afraid to let his personality shine across the last few years. He’s slowly but surely becoming a real fan favorite, which makes sense, given how exciting he is to watch inside the cage.

In a recent interview, however, he took things down a different path when explaining what he’s been doing with his knuckles prior to training.