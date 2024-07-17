Belal Muhammad is in incredible shape heading into UFC 304

By Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad appears to be in the best shape of his life heading into UFC 304 next weekend.

Belal Muhammad

It’s safe to say that Belal Muhammad has his eyes on the prize. For the longest time, he’s been campaigning for a shot at the UFC welterweight championship. At UFC 304, his wish will come true as he challenges Leon Edwards for the belt. The two have history together, and Belal hasn’t been shy when explaining how he thinks the fight is going to go down.

Alas, nobody can really know for sure what’s going to happen until the cage door shuts. With that in mind, we’re pretty intrigued to see how Muhammad is going to approach a showdown with ‘Rocky’ this time around. One thing is for sure – he’s improved dramatically since the first time they met just a few years ago.

In the following Instagram post, it also appears as if he’s putting an incredible amount of work in when it comes to his physique.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170)

Muhammad is ready

Belal Muhammad is never going to win an award for being the most exciting fighter in the UFC. Still, that doesn’t really matter so long as he’s got the gold around his waist. He knows that he has to produce the performance of a lifetime if he wants to leave Manchester with the title. On the flip side, he’s going up against Leon Edwards, someone who has already beaten Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Buckle up, folks, because this one has the potential to be a barnburner.

What do you make of the physique of Belal Muhammad? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad UFC

