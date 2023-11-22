Tom Aspinall interested in boxing match if UFC doesn’t let him be active: “Don’t want to be waiting around for Jon Jones”

By Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is down to box if he can’t fight in the cage.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands

The British fighter is fresh off his return opposite Sergei Pavlovich last month at UFC 295. Famously, Tom Aspinall only stepped in on short notice, following the cancelation of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. In the interim title fight earlier this month, the Brit scored a first-round knockout win.

Since then, Tom Aspinall has been vocal about his future. Over the last few weeks, the interim champion has opined that the UFC badly needs to strip Jon Jones of the undisputed title. Ideally, he would face Miocic first, and later’ Bones’ when he’s done healing from injury.

However, if the UFC fails to keep Tom Aspinall active, he would love to compete in boxing instead. The interim champion discussed the subject during a recent interview with Fight Disciples. A former training partner of Tyson Fury, the Brit seems to believe he’s got what it takes to compete in the ring.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL LAUGHS OFF HENRY CEJUDO’S COMMENTS ABOUT INTERIM TITLE WIN: “IF HE SPOKE I PROBABLY WOULDN’T HEAR HIM”

Tom Aspinall

Image via: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram.’

“Let’s do it,” Tom Aspinall responded to the interviewer’s question about boxing in the future. “I want to be active in MMA, I’m healthy. Absolutely I’ll do that, if I can get that past the UFC, I’ll do that. That’s why I think it’s a good idea, I like it, I like it a lot. I’ll do that.”

He continued, “I’ll do that, if they want me to do that, I’ll do it. But I want to be active. I had a year off with the knee injury and stuff. I’ve come back, if I do say so myself, I’ve looked pretty good in my two since then. I’m in a really good spot right now, let’s keep it moving.”

“I don’t want to be waiting around for Jon Jones. Who knows if he’s going to come back or not?… I’ll fight another contender, or we’ll do one of them. That’s a great idea.”

What do you make of these comments from Tom Aspinall? Do you want to see him in the boxing ring?

Related

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards

Colby Covington takes aim at Leon Edwards for easy path to UFC title shot: "Didn't earn it the hard way like I did"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023
Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier wishes he got UFC 294 short notice title fight against Islam Makhachev: "It was perfect timing"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier says he had accepted to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294.

Robert Whittaker, Brendan Allen, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker responds to callout from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Robert Whittaker is responding to the callout he received from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC 300, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says it would be “such a disappointment” if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline UFC 300

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley is saying it would be ‘such a disappointment’ if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline at UFC 300.

Robert Whittaker, Jon Jones, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker believes it would be “healthier” for Jon Jones to just relinquish his UFC heavyweight title

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Robert Whittaker believes it would be ‘healthier’ for Jon Jones to just relinquish his UFC heavyweight title.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland names “the best striker” he’s ever sparred

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023
Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jan Blachowicz explains why he’s picking Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz has revealed why he would pick Alex Pereira to defeat Jamahal Hill in a title showdown.

Donn Davis and Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC veteran Matt Brown weighs in on the newly announces PFL-Bellator merger: “They’re a distant No. 2, that’s what it is”

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

UFC veteran Matt Brown has given his thoughts on PFL purchasing Bellator and how they now compare with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington believes he was partially responsible for Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman: “I’m the one that loosened up that chin”

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

Colby Covington believes he was somewhat responsible for Leon Edwards’ iconic knockout victory over Kamaru Usman.

Rafael dos Anjos and Bobby Green
Dan Hooker

Rafael dos Anjos and Terrance McKinney among fighters calling to replace Dan Hooker against Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Rafael dos Anjos is among the fighters willing to step up on short notice to fight Bobby Green at UFC Austin.