Tom Aspinall interested in boxing match if UFC doesn’t let him be active: “Don’t want to be waiting around for Jon Jones”

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is down to box if he can’t fight in the cage.

The British fighter is fresh off his return opposite Sergei Pavlovich last month at UFC 295. Famously, Tom Aspinall only stepped in on short notice, following the cancelation of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. In the interim title fight earlier this month, the Brit scored a first-round knockout win.

Since then, Tom Aspinall has been vocal about his future. Over the last few weeks, the interim champion has opined that the UFC badly needs to strip Jon Jones of the undisputed title. Ideally, he would face Miocic first, and later’ Bones’ when he’s done healing from injury.

However, if the UFC fails to keep Tom Aspinall active, he would love to compete in boxing instead. The interim champion discussed the subject during a recent interview with Fight Disciples. A former training partner of Tyson Fury, the Brit seems to believe he’s got what it takes to compete in the ring.

“Let’s do it,” Tom Aspinall responded to the interviewer’s question about boxing in the future. “I want to be active in MMA, I’m healthy. Absolutely I’ll do that, if I can get that past the UFC, I’ll do that. That’s why I think it’s a good idea, I like it, I like it a lot. I’ll do that.”

He continued, “I’ll do that, if they want me to do that, I’ll do it. But I want to be active. I had a year off with the knee injury and stuff. I’ve come back, if I do say so myself, I’ve looked pretty good in my two since then. I’m in a really good spot right now, let’s keep it moving.”

“I don’t want to be waiting around for Jon Jones. Who knows if he’s going to come back or not?… I’ll fight another contender, or we’ll do one of them. That’s a great idea.”

What do you make of these comments from Tom Aspinall? Do you want to see him in the boxing ring?