Ailin Perez reveals she made more on OnlyFans this weekend than her entire purse after shouting it out following UFC Vegas 82 win

Ailin Perez says she made more money on OnlyFans this weekend than she did competing in the UFC.

At UFC Vegas 82, Perez gave a shoutout to her OnlyFans which gained some traction on social media. However, after Perez scored a decision win over Lucie Pudilova, inside the Octagon she gave another shoutout to her OnlyFans and revealed it would be free for everyone following her win.

After making her OnlyFans free, Ailin Perez reveals she had plenty of signups and donations, and since Thursday made $30k, which is more than the $24k she made for her UFC Vegas 82 fight.

“On a month-to-month basis, it really depends on how it’s been because I keep evolving with this. But, since Thursday until now, it’s been over $30,000,” Ailin Perez said on The MMA Hour. “Each time I fight it is going to keep multiplying, it’s just going to be better every time I fight… I got paid $24,000 for the fight because I’m on my first contract. As I keep fighting I will get paid more and more and by the next contract, hopefully, it is more. By the next fight, hopefully, I get a new extension, which is what I’m looking for and hopefully, I can multiply that number so it is even better pay than what I got.”

Ailin Perez making $24,000 isn’t too surprising as it’s been well documented that the starting contract is $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win, which equals the $24,000. But, to think Perez made more from her OnlyFans than her fighting is becoming more normal, as Paige VanZant has recently shared similar comments.

As for her fighting career, Ailin Perez is 9-2 as a pro and 2-1 in the UFC. Perez is on a two-fight winning streak having beaten Lucie Pudilova and Ashlee Evans-Smith by decision. In her promotional debut, she lost by second-round submission to Stephanie Egger.