Tom Aspinall laughs off Henry Cejudo’s comments about interim title win: “If he spoke I probably wouldn’t hear him”

UFC heavyweight interim champion Tom Aspinall is unbothered by Henry Cejudo’s recent rant.

Earlier this month at UFC 295, the British fighter returned to face Sergei Pavlovich. Tom Aspinall stepped in on very short notice, due to the cancelation of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. In round 1, he floored the Russian to score a first-round TKO victory to earn the gold in stunning fashion.

Following his victory, Tom Aspinall put the interim title on his father’s shoulder and gave an emotional speech. It was a great moment to many, but Henry Cejudo wasn’t a fan. Earlier this week, ‘Triple C’ opined that the British fighter should save that moment if he actually wins the undisputed title.

However, Henry Cejudo’s rant isn’t raining on Tom Aspinall’s parade. Speaking in a recent interview on Michael Bisping‘s YouTube channel, the interim champion was asked about the comments. There, he stated that he didn’t really care, and just laughed the whole ordeal off.

“It doesn’t matter to me what he says mate,” Tom Aspinall responded to Michael Bisping’s question about Henry Cejudo’s recent rant. “To be honest, he’s about five foot three, if he spoke I probably wouldn’t hear him. That’s how far away he is from me. So yeah, it doesn’t matter. I reckon [my dad] would [take] him.”

He continued, “He’s trying to get headlines isn’t he? He’s trying to get headlines obviously. Ah, whatever. We’ve all been there Mike haven’t we? Fair enough, I’m not really bothered by it… It doesn’t bother me. What bothers me is when someone I know has my number and they want to go to online to beef it up. If you’ve got an issue and you’ve got some questions give me a ring.”

