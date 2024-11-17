Tom Aspinall believes title showdown with Jon Jones is “biggest fight” in the UFC

By Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

Tom Aspinall has declared that he believes a title showdown with Jon Jones is the biggest fight that can be made in the UFC.

Tom Aspinall

While Jon Jones may have beaten Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last night, a lot of people were still focusing their attention on Tom Aspinall. The interim heavyweight champion has been pushing and pushing for a title shot against the undisputed champion Jones, but up to this point, his wish has not been granted.

In short, Jon Jones isn’t interested in fighting Tom Aspinall. He’s been pretty upfront about that, noting that he’s far more interested in a superfight against Alex Pereira. While many will want to see how that plays out, there are also plenty of folks out there who are angry at ‘Bones’ for seemingly holding up the heavyweight division.

For Aspinall, it’s all about his legacy. He wants to prove that he is the best heavyweight on the planet, and after the dust settled on UFC 309, he admitted that there’s not a whole lot they can do if Jon doesn’t want the fight to happen.

Aspinall reiterates push to fight Jones

“This is the biggest fight in the UFC. If that doesn’t interest Jon Jones, I don’t know what else we can do. This is the fight that has to happen now.”

Tom Aspinall can only focus on himself at this point. If Jones decides to fight him, great. If he doesn’t, then the division will eventually have to move on.

Do you believe that we are going to see Tom Aspinall challenge Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship? If the answer is yes, who do you think will pick up the win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

