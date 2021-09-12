Anderson Silva reacts following KO win over Tito Ortiz in boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva reacted following his first-round KO win over fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz in boxing.

Silva needed less than two minutes to take care of Ortiz during their boxing match on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by a split decision earlier this year, Silva looked fantastic yet again in boxing as he toyed with Ortiz and then put him out with punches in the first round. Following the win, Silva took to his social media to react to the victory and throw some shade on Ortiz for his recent comments about Wing Chun/Bruce Lee. Check out what “The Spider” wrote on his Instagram below.

Thank you my people! (Wing Chun) I am grateful that I had the opportunity to learn this incredible martial art. Something that helped me win many of my fights, and today was no different. (Yip Man) Master of Legendary Master Bruce Lee Birth: October 1, 1893 Death: December 2, 1972, Tung Choi Street, Hong Kong Height: 5 ft 4″ Spouse: Cheung Wing-sing (1916-1960) Children: Ip Chun, Ip Ching, Ip Siu-wah, Ip Nga-wun, Ip Nga-sum Brothers: Yip Kai-gak, Yip Wan-hum, Yip Wan-mei Parents: Yip Hi-dor, Ng Shui @donnieyenofficial @brucelee @brandonlee @inosantodaniel @willieb.laureano

Although Ortiz had laughed off Silva’s Wing Chun before the fight, it’s Silva who had the last laugh when he scored the awesome knockout win in the fight. For Silva, it was yet another incredible performance by the combat sports legend in the boxing ring. After winning a decision over Chavez Jr. earlier this year, Silva didn’t need the judges in this fight against Ortiz as he was able to take care of business quickly in the first round.

What do you think is next for Anderson Silva after knocking out Tito Ortiz in their boxing match for Triller Fight Club?