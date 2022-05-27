Tai Tuivasa believes “dickhead” Jon Jones is the greatest MMA fighter of all time, hopes to fight him one day

Tai Tuivasa is hoping to share the Octagon with Jon Jones one day.

Jones has been hinting at a heavyweight move for quite some time and it seems likely he will face Stipe Miocic next. It would be a massive fight and even before that scrap happens, Tuivasa says ‘Bones’ is already the best MMA fighter of all time.

“Jones is probably the best MMA fighter of all time,” Tuivasa said on The Allstar’s Fine Dining With Fighters. “(But) he’s still a dickhead, you know what I mean?… In my personal opinion, yeah, he’s the greatest MMA fighter of all time… But If you’re a f*****g idiot then you’re an idiot – and that’s it.”

With Tai Tuivasa thinking Jon Jones is the greatest MMA fighter of all time and the fact that ‘Bones’ is moving up to heavyweight he hopes he can fight him one day. For him, it’s not about winning or losing that fight, rather he just wants to say he shared the Octagon with Jones.

“If I ever got the opportunity I’d fight him – just to be a part. I do this to say like ‘f**k, I did that you know what I mean?… maybe I might win, maybe I might lose, but at least I can say I got to have a crack,” Tuivasa said. “Whatever happens, happens… I think I’m gonna be around for a little bit, and obviously, he’s got a bit left in him.”

If Tuivasa does get the chance to fight Jones in the future he knows at heavyweight anyone can be knocked out which is what makes that fight so exciting to the fans.

“That’s the biggest difference from light-heavyweight to heavyweight, is the punching… Anybody at heavyweight can knock anybody out… Time will tell,” Tuivasa concluded.

Would you like to see Tai Tuivasa vs. Jon Jones?