Thanh Le gunning to KO Ilya Freymanov and take interim world title

Thanh Le wants to make a resounding statement in his quest to regain the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title.

Le will collide with Ilya Freymanov for the division’s interim strap in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

After losing the belt to Tang Kai in August 2022, he immediately set his sights on redemption.

Le had a scheduled rematch with Tang last July. However, fate had other plans as the Chinese superstar withdrew due to a knee injury.

But Le didn’t let this setback deter him. Instead, he embraced the opportunity to stay active in preparation for the ultimate showdown with the lineal champion.

“You’ve got to keep the division going. You’ve got to keep the title fights going to keep everything moving. Because having it stale for a year plus is an issue for the company and for us [contenders] lingering at the top,” he said.

“Ilya’s name came up, and I knew that fight was eventually going to happen no matter what. Whether I beat Tang Kai and was champion, or maybe I had to work my way back, I knew it was going to happen.”

With 26 pounds of gold on the line, Le is focusing on securing victory in the most decisive manner possible.

The Owensboro, Kentucky, native plans on knocking out Freymanov, and he’s not hedging his bets.

“I’ll give you a two-part prediction. I think if he comes out, feels a little bit of movement and power and doesn’t change his game plan, then it’ll be a first-rounder,” Le said.

“If he is a smart fighter, if he makes his adjustments and doesn’t get put out early, I think it’s maybe a late third-round finish. But it’s going to be a finish.”