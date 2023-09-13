Thanh Le battles Ilya Freymanov for ONE’s Interim Featherweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 15

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 13, 2023

Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov will go head-to-head for the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Championship.

Thanh Le Ilya Freymanov

The bout takes place at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which airs in U.S. primetime live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

The belt has been introduced because the division’s reigning king, Tang Kai, has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury.

Le previously held the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title but lost it to Tang in a five-round battle last year. A rematch was scheduled for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, but it was postponed due to the latter’s injury.

Consequently, Le, the #1-ranked contender, now has the opportunity to aim for divisional supremacy once again in Tang’s absence.

Le has displayed remarkable skills since joining ONE. In fact, he secured five consecutive victories by stoppage before his decision loss to Tang. Motivated by that setback, the 38-year-old knockout artist is eager to make a comeback.

Facing Le is Freymanov, one of the promotion’s top rising stars.

He burst onto the scene with a knockout victory over former two-division ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen in September 2022.

The Russian standout further solidified himself with a first-round submission of Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in June.

With a record of 12-2 – including 10 stoppage wins – Freymanov currently holds the #3 spot in ONE’s featherweight MMA rankings. Now, he has the chance to claim the interim belt.

ONE Fight Night 15 is more than just Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov

The Thanh Le-Ilya Freymanov match isn’t the only World Title bout happening at ONE Fight Night 15. There’s two more fans should look forward to.

In the main event, two of the most dangerous strikers on the planet collide for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title. Reigning divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai puts his gold on the line against #1 contender Superbon Singha Mawynn.

That’s a battle John Wayne Parr recently expressed his excitement about.

While Le vs. Freymanov will serve as the co-main event, fans will get to see another World Title clash first. Danial Williams will challenge undefeated ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella for his gold.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News ONE Championship Thanh Le

Related

Dana White, UFC 294

Dana White strongly disagrees with UFC executive on WWE crossover: "One of the dumbest statements of all time”

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023
Dana White and Conor McGregor
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White has "no clue" what's next for Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

If UFC CEO Dana White truly knows what’s going on with Conor McGregor, he isn’t letting the public know.

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley weighs in on Sean Strickland’s title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “It didn't look like the Izzy that fought Alex Pereira”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

Dana White opens up on the new UFC-WWE merger: “We're so much more powerful than we were yesterday”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

Dana White has given his thoughts on the merger between UFC and WWE, which became official yesterday.

Dana White and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “I don’t really understand”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on the criticism he’s received from UFC president Dana White.

leon edwards, colby covington, ufc

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will take place at either UFC 295 or UFC 296: “It’ll be before the end of the year”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Conor McGregor dinner sold Dana White: “If he can even throw a punch, he’s gonna be a huge superstar”

Zain Bando - September 12, 2023

In 2023, Conor McGregor arguably remains the most popular fighter in MMA and the UFC.

Jasmine Jasudavicius
Tracy Cortez

Jasmine Jasudavicius expecting Tracy Cortez matchup to be a "back-and-forth fight," but confident she'll "shock the world" again

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is no stranger to being the betting underdog and being counted out.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

Bryce Mitchell worried his ex-girlfriend is "gonna try to kill me" after she destroyed his fruit trees while he was away

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Bryce Mitchell is concerned that his ex-girlfriend is going to try and kill him.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White gets promotion following UFC and WWE merger

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Dana White has gotten a promotion in his role with the UFC.