Thanh Le battles Ilya Freymanov for ONE’s Interim Featherweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 15

Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov will go head-to-head for the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Championship.
The bout takes place at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which airs in U.S. primetime live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.
The belt has been introduced because the division’s reigning king, Tang Kai, has been dealing with an ongoing knee injury.
Le previously held the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title but lost it to Tang in a five-round battle last year. A rematch was scheduled for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, but it was postponed due to the latter’s injury.
Consequently, Le, the #1-ranked contender, now has the opportunity to aim for divisional supremacy once again in Tang’s absence.
Le has displayed remarkable skills since joining ONE. In fact, he secured five consecutive victories by stoppage before his decision loss to Tang. Motivated by that setback, the 38-year-old knockout artist is eager to make a comeback.
Facing Le is Freymanov, one of the promotion’s top rising stars.
He burst onto the scene with a knockout victory over former two-division ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen in September 2022.
The Russian standout further solidified himself with a first-round submission of Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in June.
With a record of 12-2 – including 10 stoppage wins – Freymanov currently holds the #3 spot in ONE’s featherweight MMA rankings. Now, he has the chance to claim the interim belt.
ONE Fight Night 15 is more than just Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov
The Thanh Le-Ilya Freymanov match isn’t the only World Title bout happening at ONE Fight Night 15. There’s two more fans should look forward to.
In the main event, two of the most dangerous strikers on the planet collide for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title. Reigning divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai puts his gold on the line against #1 contender Superbon Singha Mawynn.
That’s a battle John Wayne Parr recently expressed his excitement about.
While Le vs. Freymanov will serve as the co-main event, fans will get to see another World Title clash first. Danial Williams will challenge undefeated ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella for his gold.
