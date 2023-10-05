Joaquin Buckley is not a fan of the Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight booking: “I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next”

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has given his thoughts on the upcoming title bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Colby Covington, Leon Edwards

In the main event of UFC 296, Colby Covington will get another chance at gold. He’ll go head to head with Leon Edwards, with the UFC welterweight championship being on the line. It comes after Edwards was able to defeat Kamaru Usman on two separate occasions, establishing himself as the new king at 170 pounds.

Covington, meanwhile, hasn’t competed for well over a year, with many questioning why he received the title shot in the first place.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON PLANNING TO PUT LEON EDWARDS’ “LIGHTS OUT” AT UFC 296 TO WIN WELTERWEIGHT TITLE: “COMPLETE DOMINATION”

That includes the aforementioned Joaquin Buckley who, ahead of his own return to the Octagon this weekend, questioned the logic behind the decision.

Buckley questions Edwards vs Covington

“Oh, it just got booked?” Buckley said when asked for a prediction for Edwards vs. Covington. “I don’t know, to be honest with you. It don’t make any sense to me. To put some respect on his name, Belal Muhammad should’ve been fighting for the belt, you know.

“Colby Covington, to be honest, I can’t even remember the last fight he had. Who did he fight last? I can’t remember. Regardless, I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next to fight for the belt, so I don’t know how that Leon and Colby Covington fight goes. I rather had seen Belal fight for the title.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The contest will take place in Las Vegas, and will mark the third opportunity that ‘Chaos’ has had at winning the undisputed title.

Do you agree with Joaquin Buckley? Will Belal Muhammad be next in line for the winner of this contest? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley Leon Edwards UFC

