Michael Chandler rejects notion that he’s wasting time waiting for Conor McGregor fight: “I have a lot of tread left on these tires”

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has rejected the idea that he’s wasting time by waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor.

For the longest time now, Michael Chandler has been waiting on a fight with Conor McGregor. From the initial rumors to coaching The Ultimate Fighter together, it seemed inevitable that it was going to happen. Now, we finally seem to have some movement, with the Irishman suggesting that he has recently submitted a sample to USADA – implying he’s back in the testing pool.

RELATED: RENATO MOICANO TAKES AIM AT “DELUSIONAL” MICHAEL CHANDLER: “CONOR IS NOT GOING TO FIGHT HIM”

Of course, there have been plenty of critics of McGregor in recent times, and also a few who have gone after Chandler for holding out at the age of 37. In a recent interview, he had a response for those individuals.