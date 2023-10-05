Michael Chandler rejects notion that he’s wasting time waiting for Conor McGregor fight: “I have a lot of tread left on these tires”

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has rejected the idea that he’s wasting time by waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler

For the longest time now, Michael Chandler has been waiting on a fight with Conor McGregor. From the initial rumors to coaching The Ultimate Fighter together, it seemed inevitable that it was going to happen. Now, we finally seem to have some movement, with the Irishman suggesting that he has recently submitted a sample to USADA – implying he’s back in the testing pool.

RELATED: RENATO MOICANO TAKES AIM AT “DELUSIONAL” MICHAEL CHANDLER: “CONOR IS NOT GOING TO FIGHT HIM”

Of course, there have been plenty of critics of McGregor in recent times, and also a few who have gone after Chandler for holding out at the age of 37. In a recent interview, he had a response for those individuals.

Chandler responds

“I get people calling me delusional, ‘Why are you waiting? You’re wasting all these years.’…I believe we get lazy or we get busy, and at 37 years old, I feel better than a lot of 27-year-olds,” Chandler said. “Taking good care of my body and taking good care of my mind even with the wear and tear that I’ve put on my body…I’m not worried about the ‘getting old’ thing, I feel phenomenal, and I have a lot of tread left on these tires.

“If anything, I needed a little bit of rest…so, a little bit of time off isn’t a bad thing. I’m building things outside of fighting and people will be able to see the fruits of my labor when the time comes.”

Quotes via MMA News

Are you excited to see Michael Chandler finally square off against Conor McGregor? Do you believe he is the favorite to win this contest? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya

Manel Kape explains why he rejected an attempted apology from Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “We are not brothers”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor insinuates he is back in the USADA testing pool: “Submitted my stuff to Novitzky”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has insinuated that he’s back in the USADA testing pool ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

Bobby Green
Grant Dawson

Bobby Green admits he "didn’t even know who" Grant Dawson was ahead of UFC Vegas 80 fight: "He’s been kind of boring"

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Bobby Green isn’t a fan of the way Grant Dawson fights.

Ian Machado Garry and Dillon Danis
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts to Dillon Danis calling him out

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Ian Machado Garry has responded to Dillon Danis calling him out.

Jake Shields
Mike Jackson

Jake Shields charged with misdemeanor battery following alleged December attack on Mike Jackson

Josh Evanoff - October 4, 2023

UFC veteran Jake Shields has run into legal trouble stemming from his altercation with Mike Jackson.

Michael Chandler interested in Nate Diaz if Conor McGregor fight doesn't happen: "Respect the hell out of him"

Josh Evanoff - October 4, 2023
Dana White and The Sphere
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White hopes he can hold Mexican Independence Day event at The Sphere in Las Vegas next year

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Dana White has an ideal location for next year’s Mexican Independence Day event.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler expects Conor McGregor fight to be on a "very historic card"

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Michael Chandler has an idea of when he will finally fight Conor McGregor.

Tyson Fury, Daniel Cormier
Tyson Fury

Daniel Cormier reacts after Tyson Fury books quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk: “It is so disrespectful!”

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting after Tyson Fury booked a quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson shares the “one part that hurts” about his current six-fight losing skid

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Tony Ferguson is sharing the ‘one part that hurts’ about his current six-fight losing skid.