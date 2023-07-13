Holly Holm doubts Ronda Rousey fights again but would “absolutely” rematch her if she does

By Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Holly Holm is open to the idea of rematching Ronda Rousey.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey

Recently, it was revealed Rousey has informed the WWE of her hard out as rumors began to swirl of her return to MMA and the UFC. As of right now, Rousey nor Dana White have confirmed or denied the rumors, but Holly Holm doubts the former champ actually fights again.

However, if Ronda Rousey does indeed return to the UFC, Holly Holm is more than open to rematching her and being ‘Rowdy’s’ return opponent.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes retirement at UFC 289.

“You know, I don’t know if she will really come back. Who knows if it is just talk? I know she is a very competitive person, there’s a reason why she was an Olympian and a reason why she was a champion for so long,” Holly Holm said about Ronda Rousey at UFC Vegas 77 media day. “So, I would absolutely revisit that fight at either weight (135 or 145), I don’t think it is an advantage or disadvantage depending on the weight. I think either one. We will see if she comes back, I know she has been pretty busy with her life and whatever she wants to do, more power to her. But, if she comes back that would be great to fight again.”

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey fought back at UFC 193 in 2015 and it was Holm who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history as she scored a second-round KO to become the new champ. After the loss, Rousey took a full year off from fighting and returned in 2016 before losing by TKO in 48 seconds to Amanda Nunes and then retired from MMA.

As of right now, there is still no clear answer on if Ronda Rousey will fight again. With that, Holly Holm says her focus is on UFC Vegas 77 and securing a title shot with a win over Mayrna Bueno Silva.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Holly Holm Ronda Rousey UFC

