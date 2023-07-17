Terrance McKinney sounds off on referee Keith Peterson following submission loss at UFC Vegas 77
Terrance McKinney has gone off on referee Keith Peterson following his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov last weekend.
For so long now, Terrance McKinney has been a really fun action fighter to watch. The 28-year-old goes out there and leaves it all on the line, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Now, at this point in his career, some are questioning what exactly his ceiling is – especially after losing three of his last four.
On Saturday night, he competed against Nazim Sadykhov. Following a strong first round, he was ultimately submitted in the second, which has been something of a pattern for him given how much of a strong starter he is.
RELATED: UFC VEGAS 77 RESULTS: NAZIM SADYKHOV SUBMITS TERRANCE MCKINNEY (VIDEO)
However, in a recent tweet, he opted to lash out at the referee in his fight as a result of supposed fence grabbing.
Ok I lost but how many times do you get to put your fingers in the cage for leverage? The ref ain’t suppose to just swat your hand away they’re suppose to warn you and then stand you up if you do it again. He did it the first round too
The same ref that didn’t give me my… pic.twitter.com/RQ9ddAZBcf
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 16, 2023
McKinney hits back
“Ok I lost but how many times do you get to put your fingers in the cage for leverage? The ref ain’t suppose to just swat your hand away they’re suppose to warn you and then stand you up if you do it again. He did it the first round too,” McKinney said. “The same ref that didn’t give me my mouthpiece back during the Dober fight too, what happened to no non sense!?”
The fan response to McKinney’s remarks have been mixed. Some believe he would’ve lost anyway, whereas others feel as if he should appeal the result. Whatever the case may be, he needs to go back to the drawing board in preparation for his return to the Octagon.
Do you agree with Terrance McKinney? What are the odds of him becoming a top guy in the company? Who would you match him up against next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Terrance McKinney UFC