Terrance McKinney sounds off on referee Keith Peterson following submission loss at UFC Vegas 77

Terrance McKinney has gone off on referee Keith Peterson following his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov last weekend.

For so long now, Terrance McKinney has been a really fun action fighter to watch. The 28-year-old goes out there and leaves it all on the line, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Now, at this point in his career, some are questioning what exactly his ceiling is – especially after losing three of his last four.

On Saturday night, he competed against Nazim Sadykhov. Following a strong first round, he was ultimately submitted in the second, which has been something of a pattern for him given how much of a strong starter he is.

However, in a recent tweet, he opted to lash out at the referee in his fight as a result of supposed fence grabbing.