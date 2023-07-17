Ultimate Fighting Championship advertises second title fight for UFC 291
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has seemingly teased a second title fight taking place at UFC 291 next weekend.
At UFC 291 in Utah, Dustin Poirier will battle Justin Gaethje for the BMF championship. It’s a highly-anticipated rematch, with many expecting absolute fireworks in Salt Lake City. As it turns out, though, that may not be the only title on the line.
Ever since Jamahal Hill vacated the UFC light heavyweight championship, fans have raised their eyebrows at Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira. The UFC 291 fight will see two former champs collide, and now that nobody holds the belt, it makes sense that the promotion would consider putting the belt on the line.
If the following advertisement is to be believed, that’s exactly the direction they’re heading in.
TWO TITLE FIGHTS???? 👀 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/uUz2lSlwA3
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023
“Bar Owners/Managers: fans are looking for where to watch #UFC291 on July 29th! Boost business and expand your customers base! Host the event at your bar and attract fans who are more likely to order drinks, food, and visit during non-event nights.
UFC teases second title bout
“With two title fights, the fan demand is ramping up!
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira”
Given the situation at hand, you could do a lot worse than having Jan Blachowicz or Alex Pereira as UFC light heavyweight champion. With that being said, some are wondering whether or not they should hold off until Jiri Prochazka is ready to make his return.
Either way, things are looking chaotic at 205 pounds, and something needs to be done to restore order.
Do you like this idea from the UFC? If it’s true, who do you believe will walk out of the event as the new champion – Jan Blachowicz or Alex Pereira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Jan Blachowicz UFC