Just Scrap Radio Ep. 187 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Terrance McKinney

By Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

The 187th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Saudi Arabia.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 187

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (0:56). Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (9:33).

Jairzinho Rozenstruik opens up the show to preview his UFC Saudi Arabia main card fight against Sergei Pavlovich. Rozenstruik talks about his last fight and whether or not the timeframe was right for him. He then talks about the matchup and his past training sessions with Pavlovich. Rozesntruik closes out the program discussing how the fight will go, what a win does for him, and the heavyweight division.

Terrance McKinney closes out the show by previewing his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Damir Hadzovic. Terrance talks about his layoff and wanting to make sure he was completely healthy after a KO loss. Terrance then talks about changing camps and why that decision happens. He then chats about the style matchup and how he sees the fight playing out. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goal for 2025.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik MMA Podcasts Radio Terrance McKinney UFC

