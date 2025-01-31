Superbon reveals vital “mistake” that led to TKO loss at ONE 170
At ONE 170 last week, reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon attempted greatness but came up short.
The Thai phenom challenged ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his crown last Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.
Superbon suffered a second-round knockout defeat to his Thai compatriot. In the early goings, the 34-year-old felt comfortable and confident with his approach. But fighting in 4-ounce gloves, the margin for error was razor thin. And a little mistake cost him everything.
Reflecting on the defeat, Superbon said:
“In the first round, I felt like I executed my game plan well. However, in the second round, when I was counted, it had happened before in the first round. But at that time, I punched, and the weight of my punch stopped him.
“But in the second round, the weight of my punch couldn’t stop him. So it was my mistake. And because I was fighting with small gloves, when I was hit hard on the chin, it was difficult to defend myself in the next moment because I was punched through my guard. I could only block, I couldn’t do anything else at that moment.”
What’s next for Superbon?
Despite defeat at ONE 170, reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon isn’t done in his pursuit for two-sport glory.
His revered compatriot in ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai shares a similar dream. The 24-year-old also wants to become a two-sport ruler. He has been eyeing Superbon’s gold for quite some time.
So if the Thai veteran has to defend his kickboxing crown next, he feels more than ready to handle Tawanchai in the discipline that made him a superstar.
“If Tawanchai wants to challenge my kickboxing title, I’d be more than happy,” Superbon said.
“I’m ready to defend my belt against anyone, including Tawanchai.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Superbon