Superbon reveals vital “mistake” that led to TKO loss at ONE 170  

At ONE 170 last week, reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon attempted greatness but came up short.

The Thai phenom challenged ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his crown last Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

Superbon suffered a second-round knockout defeat to his Thai compatriot. In the early goings, the 34-year-old felt comfortable and confident with his approach. But fighting in 4-ounce gloves, the margin for error was razor thin. And a little mistake cost him everything.

Reflecting on the defeat, Superbon said:

“In the first round, I felt like I executed my game plan well. However, in the second round, when I was counted, it had happened before in the first round. But at that time, I punched, and the weight of my punch stopped him.

“But in the second round, the weight of my punch couldn’t stop him. So it was my mistake. And because I was fighting with small gloves, when I was hit hard on the chin, it was difficult to defend myself in the next moment because I was punched through my guard. I could only block, I couldn’t do anything else at that moment.”