Tatsuro Taira issues statement following FOTN loss to Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 98

By Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

UFC contender Tatsuro Taira has issued a statement following his dramatic defeat to Brandon Royval last weekend.

Last Saturday night, Tatsuro Taira stepped up to battle it out with Brandon Royval in a blockbuster flyweight main event. The two men were expected to go out there and put on a show, and boy oh boy is that what they did. They tore the house down in a true Fight of the Night contender that only left us wishing more fans had been in attendance to see it.

In the end, Royval was given a split decision win over Taira. It was the kind of call that was bound to stir up some controversy, with Taira looking particularly upset after it was read out. Still, the 24-year-old still has his entire career ahead of him in mixed martial arts when you consider his age.

In a humble message on social media, the youngster had the following to say after the bout.

Taira issues statement

“Thank you so much for all your support. I’m also grateful to my team for coming to the U.S. and supporting me,” Taira wrote on X (translated from Japanese). “Even though I was overcome with emotion after losing, I felt a strong desire to become UFC champion and give back to everyone, even if just a little. I will look forward and come back stronger.”

Prior to this fight, Taira had been able to put together an unbeaten 16-0 run in the sport. Now, it’s time for him and his team to go back to the drawing board.

What do you believe should be next for Tatsuro Taira in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

