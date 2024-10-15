Tatsuro Taira issues statement following FOTN loss to Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 98

UFC contender Tatsuro Taira has issued a statement following his dramatic defeat to Brandon Royval last weekend.

Last Saturday night, Tatsuro Taira stepped up to battle it out with Brandon Royval in a blockbuster flyweight main event. The two men were expected to go out there and put on a show, and boy oh boy is that what they did. They tore the house down in a true Fight of the Night contender that only left us wishing more fans had been in attendance to see it.

RELATED: Pros react after Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira go to war at UFC Vegas 98

In the end, Royval was given a split decision win over Taira. It was the kind of call that was bound to stir up some controversy, with Taira looking particularly upset after it was read out. Still, the 24-year-old still has his entire career ahead of him in mixed martial arts when you consider his age.

In a humble message on social media, the youngster had the following to say after the bout.