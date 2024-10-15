PFL’s Donn Davis expects Dana White to make major UFC announcement in attempt to stifle Francis Ngannou’s MMA return
PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.
This weekend, the PFL’s blockbuster Battle of the Giants event will take place in Saudi Arabia. The main event will see Francis Ngannou go head to head with Renan Ferreira, in what is expected to be an absolute blockbuster of a fight.
As we know, Donn Davis has been working incredibly hard in order to make this one happen. From pillar to post, he has done a solid job of putting on some huge fights for this show. Alongside that, though, he also hasn’t been afraid to come out and slander Dana White, the UFC president.
Now, Davis has predicted that White will make some kind of big announcement over the course of the next few days.
PFL Super Fight Week! Francis Ngannou makes his highly anticipated return with @PFLMMA!
So what will @danawhite announce to try to steal spotlight from THE biggest fight of 2024??😝 #PFLSuperFights pic.twitter.com/R90zw2KSYF
— Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) October 14, 2024
Davis makes White prediction ahead of Ngannou fight
“PFL Super Fight Week! Francis Ngannou makes his highly anticipated return with @PFLMMA!” Davis wrote on X. “So what will @danawhite announce to try to steal spotlight from THE biggest fight of 2024?? #PFLSuperFights“
While many in the MMA space believe this is something Dana White does on purpose, others aren’t big fans of Donn Davis’ strategy. The suggestion has been that he’s spending too much time focusing on the option when in reality, he should be looking at what PFL and Francis Ngannou are doing. Either way, though, a lot of eyes are going to be on this one over the weekend.
Do you believe Donn Davis is right in what he’s saying about Dana White? If the UFC boss was going to make a prediction this week, what do you think it would be about? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
