PFL’s Donn Davis expects Dana White to make major UFC announcement in attempt to stifle Francis Ngannou’s MMA return

By Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

Francis Ngannou

This weekend, the PFL’s blockbuster Battle of the Giants event will take place in Saudi Arabia. The main event will see Francis Ngannou go head to head with Renan Ferreira, in what is expected to be an absolute blockbuster of a fight.

RELATED: Donn Davis responds to Dana White, proposes $8 million bet involving Kayla Harrison: “Winner takes all”

As we know, Donn Davis has been working incredibly hard in order to make this one happen. From pillar to post, he has done a solid job of putting on some huge fights for this show. Alongside that, though, he also hasn’t been afraid to come out and slander Dana White, the UFC president.

Now, Davis has predicted that White will make some kind of big announcement over the course of the next few days.

Davis makes White prediction ahead of Ngannou fight

“PFL Super Fight Week! Francis Ngannou makes his highly anticipated return with @PFLMMA!” Davis wrote on X. “So what will @danawhite announce to try to steal spotlight from THE biggest fight of 2024?? #PFLSuperFights“

While many in the MMA space believe this is something Dana White does on purpose, others aren’t big fans of Donn Davis’ strategy. The suggestion has been that he’s spending too much time focusing on the option when in reality, he should be looking at what PFL and Francis Ngannou are doing. Either way, though, a lot of eyes are going to be on this one over the weekend.

Do you believe Donn Davis is right in what he’s saying about Dana White? If the UFC boss was going to make a prediction this week, what do you think it would be about? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

NFL legend Ray Lewis to address fighters before their ‘PFL: Battle of the Giants’ bouts

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024
Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou explains why he “wouldn't be surprised” if Stipe Miocic beats Jon Jones at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

Francis Ngannou has explained why he wouldn’t be surprised to see Stipe Miocic defeat Jon Jones at UFC 309 next month.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou again taunts Dana White over comments about his UFC pay: "I have all the receipts"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou has responded to UFC President Dana White.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant "underdog" ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou admits he’s entering his PFL debut with a steep mountain to climb against the formidable Renan Ferreira.

Dana White, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan think UFC 307 judges got it wrong with co-main event title fight

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan were puzzled by the judging of the UFC 307 co-main event.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Francis Ngannou's coach criticizes PFL's lack of promotion for former UFC champ's MMA return

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024
Dana White Donald Trump
UFC

The UFC’s roster purge continues as 6 more fighters part ways with the promotion

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has continued to release fighters with six more being let go from the promotion.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou opens up on retirement plans ahead of PFL debut: "I would like to leave at the top of my game"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is discussing retirement ahead of his PFL debut.

BMF Championship
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White expresses interest in Dustin Poirier’s four-man BMF tournament

Fernando Quiles - October 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White appears to be on board with the idea of a BMF tournament.

Dana White and UFC 300
Ovince Saint Preux

The UFC parts ways with 12 fighters in recent roster purge

Fernando Quiles - October 10, 2024

A new wave of UFC roster cuts has arrived.