PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

This weekend, the PFL’s blockbuster Battle of the Giants event will take place in Saudi Arabia. The main event will see Francis Ngannou go head to head with Renan Ferreira, in what is expected to be an absolute blockbuster of a fight.

RELATED: Donn Davis responds to Dana White, proposes $8 million bet involving Kayla Harrison: “Winner takes all”

As we know, Donn Davis has been working incredibly hard in order to make this one happen. From pillar to post, he has done a solid job of putting on some huge fights for this show. Alongside that, though, he also hasn’t been afraid to come out and slander Dana White, the UFC president.

Now, Davis has predicted that White will make some kind of big announcement over the course of the next few days.