Anissa Meksen to battle Jackie Buntan for strawweight kickboxing gold at ONE 169
Fans have another reason to be excited for ONE 169 on November 8 live in U.S. primetime.
The event just added an intriguing bout to its already stacked lineup. This pits Anissa Meksen against Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.
Meksen and Buntan were supposed to meet this past July, but the latter had to withdraw from the contest due to an injury.
Now fully recovered, the Filipina-American sensation is eager to make up for lost time when she shares the ring with Meksen at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 27-year-old enters the five-round duel with an impressive 6-1 record in ONE Championship.
Her lone defeat came in a hard-fought battle against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in April 2022.
But since then, Buntan has bounced back in style. She scored three dominant victories, paving the way for her to get a shot at 26 pounds of gold.
Anissa Meksen aims to gain redemption
On the other hand, Anissa Meksen is an athlete who needs no further introduction. She’s revered as one of the most accomplished female strikers in combat sports history.
The French-Algerian powerhouse boasts an illustrious resume that includes Glory and ISKA Kickboxing World Titles.
Meksen carried over her stellar form to the world’s largest martial arts organization. She began her stint by acing her first three assignments with flying colors.
However, she tasted her first setback in the promotion in December 2023. There, she dropped a unanimous decision to Phetjeeja in a grueling tiff for the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.
Now, Meksen is determined to bounce back by adding another prestigious belt to her already decorated career.
