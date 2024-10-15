Anissa Meksen to battle Jackie Buntan for strawweight kickboxing gold at ONE 169 

Fans have another reason to be excited for ONE 169 on November 8 live in U.S. primetime.

The event just added an intriguing bout to its already stacked lineup. This pits Anissa Meksen against Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Meksen and Buntan were supposed to meet this past July, but the latter had to withdraw from the contest due to an injury.

Now fully recovered, the Filipina-American sensation is eager to make up for lost time when she shares the ring with Meksen at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old enters the five-round duel with an impressive 6-1 record in ONE Championship.

Her lone defeat came in a hard-fought battle against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in April 2022.

But since then, Buntan has bounced back in style. She scored three dominant victories, paving the way for her to get a shot at 26 pounds of gold.