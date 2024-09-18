REPORT | Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba in the works for UFC 310

By Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

A UFC women’s strawweight matchup between the undefeated Tatiana Suarez and streaking Virna Jandiroba is reportedly in the works for the year’s final pay-per-view card.

Tatiana Suarez, Virna Jandiroba

The UFC matchmakers are working on finalizing the Suarez vs. Jandiroba fight for UFC 310 on December 7th. Ag.Fight was the first to report the news of the Suarez vs. Jandiroba matchup.

UFC 310, as of this writing, doesn’t have a main event booking in the works. UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Belal Muhammad are two possibilities to headline the card.

Suarez returns to the Octagon for the first time since a second-round submission of Jéssica Andrade at UFC Nashville last year. She was scheduled to face Amanda Lemos in February before withdrawing due to an injury.

Suarez’s 2023 wins over Montana De La Rosa and Andrade came after four years away from fighting due to medical issues. She submitted De La Rosa in a guillotine choke in her highly-anticipated return to the cage.

Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba clash in potential No. 1 contender fight

Suarez made her UFC debut in July 2016 after three wins on The Ultimate Fighter. She’s defeated the likes of Alexa Grasso, Carla Esparza, and Nina Nunes during her promotional tenure.

Suarez will face a tough test in Jandiroba, who she was originally scheduled to face at UFC Nashville. Jandiroba four consecutive fights including recent victories over Marina Rodriguez, Loopy Godinez, and Lemos.

Jandiroba, a former Invicta FC strawweight champion, has surged up the rankings during her current streak. The Suarez vs. Jandiroba winner could potentially earn a title shot against UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Weili hasn’t fought since defeating Yan Xiaonan in her last title defense at UFC 300.

Suarez vs. Jandiroba isn’t the only intriguing matchup at UFC 310. A UFC light heavyweight matchup between Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes is already booked for the card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

