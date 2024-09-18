REPORT | Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba in the works for UFC 310

A UFC women’s strawweight matchup between the undefeated Tatiana Suarez and streaking Virna Jandiroba is reportedly in the works for the year’s final pay-per-view card.

The UFC matchmakers are working on finalizing the Suarez vs. Jandiroba fight for UFC 310 on December 7th. Ag.Fight was the first to report the news of the Suarez vs. Jandiroba matchup.

UFC 310, as of this writing, doesn’t have a main event booking in the works. UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Belal Muhammad are two possibilities to headline the card.

Suarez returns to the Octagon for the first time since a second-round submission of Jéssica Andrade at UFC Nashville last year. She was scheduled to face Amanda Lemos in February before withdrawing due to an injury.

Suarez’s 2023 wins over Montana De La Rosa and Andrade came after four years away from fighting due to medical issues. She submitted De La Rosa in a guillotine choke in her highly-anticipated return to the cage.