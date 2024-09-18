Anatoly Malykhin returns fire at Shamil Erdogan: “I’ll be ready” 

Anatoly Malykhin is not going to pretend that he hasn’t heard the challenge laid out by old foe Shamil Erdogan.

The Turkish powerhouse is coming off a victory at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, manhandling Aung La N Sang in a 213.75-pound catchweight MMA bout.

From the moment the bell rang, Erdogan took control of the fight. He outclassed the former two-division ONE MMA World Champion in every facet. This led him to clinch the finish in the second round by TKO.

His strong performance against “The Burmese Python” left no doubt that he could be a formidable contender in the middleweight division.

Following his impressive win, Erdogan wasted no time in expressing his desire to face Malykhin for the ONE Middleweight MMA World Championship — one of the three belts in the Russian’s possession.

Despite Erdogan’s impressive display in “The Mile High City,” Malykhin remains unshaken. Known for his dominance across three weight classes, he isn’t easily intimidated.

“It was a good fight, great fight, an excellent win for Shamil — bright, dynamic, and he’s got a strong punch and solid grappling,” Malykhin said.

“But I’m ready for all of that against any opponent. When it comes to a fight with me, I’ll be ready for the grappling, striking, and I’ll be in top shape physically.”

“Sladkiy” recognizes the threat Erdogan poses, especially since the Turk beat him under wrestling rules in the past. But Malykhin is ready to face him head on.

“If Shamil says I came into his territory, then he’s stepped into mine. I’m the champion here, and ONE Championship is my home. I’m ready for any challenge,” Malykhin said.