Tai Tuivasa issues statement following his submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293: “Live to fight another day”

Tai Tuivasa has spoken out on his UFC 293 loss to Alexander Volkov.

Tuivasa and Volkov shared the Octagon inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Tuivasa had trouble in the standup finding his range. Volkov used his reach effectively to keep “Bam Bam” at bay. When the fight hit the ground in round two, Volkov locked up an ezekiel choke to force the tap.

Prior to the fight, Tuivasa thought he would be able to find the target and test Volkov’s chin.

“He’s very tall, he’s very strong but his chin is not as strong as it needs to be against me. He better get me before I get him. I see myself winning UFC 293 Bam Bam style. A nice big knockout and a shoey on top of the cage for Sydney and for Australia,” Tuivasa said on UFC 293 promo video.

