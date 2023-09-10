Tai Tuivasa issues statement following his submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293: “Live to fight another day”
Tai Tuivasa has spoken out on his UFC 293 loss to Alexander Volkov.
Tuivasa and Volkov shared the Octagon inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Tuivasa had trouble in the standup finding his range. Volkov used his reach effectively to keep “Bam Bam” at bay. When the fight hit the ground in round two, Volkov locked up an ezekiel choke to force the tap.
Prior to the fight, Tuivasa thought he would be able to find the target and test Volkov’s chin.
“He’s very tall, he’s very strong but his chin is not as strong as it needs to be against me. He better get me before I get him. I see myself winning UFC 293 Bam Bam style. A nice big knockout and a shoey on top of the cage for Sydney and for Australia,” Tuivasa said on UFC 293 promo video.
RELATED: UFC 293 RESULTS – ALEXANDER VOLKOV SUBMITS TAI TUIVASA (VIDEO)
Tai Tuivasa Talks UFC 293 Defeat
Tai Tuivasa has never been one to shy away when things don’t go his way. “Bam Bam” took to his Instagram account to discuss the loss.
Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement following his submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293 👊🏼 #MMA #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Xr5sxy7Ysi
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 10, 2023
“Walked out to SCAR @missyhigginsmusic I was the one who ended up with the scar kefs. Live to fight another day ALL LOVE TO MY FANS SORRY AUSTRALIA I WENT OUT TRIED MY BEST FELL SHORT LOVE YAHS.”
With the loss, Tuivasa now finds himself on a three-fight losing streak. Usually at this stage, a fighter might start getting worried about a pink slip but “Bam Bam” is a fan favorite who always goes for the knockout. He’s likely safe for now given his exciting style and ability to connect with UFC fans.
With that said, he’ll need to be hard at work to make adjustments so that he can avoid going further down his current slide. Time will tell how Tuivasa will respond to the adversity.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Tai Tuivasa UFC