Sean Strickland weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 293: “Am I fighting an amateur right now?”

Sean Strickland Criticizes Israel Adesanya’s Performance

Some, such as UFC President Dana White, believe that Adesanya looked sluggish in the fight against Strickland and wasn’t himself from the start. Others believe that “Izzy” simply never recovered from the punch that dropped him in the opening frame.

During the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, Sean Strickland gave his assessment of Israel Adesanya’s performance and whether or not “The Last Stylebender” overlooked him.

“Yeah, f*ck, I mean apparently so, man” Strickland said. “Goddamn, dude. I feel like the guy didn’t even f*cking try. There was moments where he’s throwing punches around like, ‘Am I fighting an amateur right now? What the f*ck is going on?’ Yeah, I think I run my mouth a lot and people forget I can fight, but here you are, you guys. You’re gonna have to talk to me for a little bit longer. Sorry about that.”

After the fight, Dana White made it clear that he wants to book a title rematch between Strickland and Adesanya. When asked about that plan during the presser, Strickland said he wouldn’t have much say in the matter and he’ll simply do what the UFC asks.