Sean Strickland weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 293: “Am I fighting an amateur right now?”

By Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Sean Strickland has some thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s performance against him at UFC 293.

Strickland did the unthinkable this past Saturday night (September 9). After dropping Adesanya with a punch in the opening frame, Strickland took over his UFC middleweight title fight against “The Last Stylebender.” While round two was better for “The Last Stylebender,” things just went downhill after that. Strickland made it difficult for “Izzy” to land and his relentless pressure won him all but one round on the judges’ scorecards.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND REACTS FOLLOWING HIS TITLE WIN OVER ISRAEL ADESANYA AT UFC 293: “HUNTER AND DANA ARE PROBABLY LIKE THIS MOTHERF**KER”

Sean Strickland Criticizes Israel Adesanya’s Performance

Some, such as UFC President Dana White, believe that Adesanya looked sluggish in the fight against Strickland and wasn’t himself from the start. Others believe that “Izzy” simply never recovered from the punch that dropped him in the opening frame.

During the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, Sean Strickland gave his assessment of Israel Adesanya’s performance and whether or not “The Last Stylebender” overlooked him.

“Yeah, f*ck, I mean apparently so, man” Strickland said. “Goddamn, dude. I feel like the guy didn’t even f*cking try. There was moments where he’s throwing punches around like, ‘Am I fighting an amateur right now? What the f*ck is going on?’ Yeah, I think I run my mouth a lot and people forget I can fight, but here you are, you guys. You’re gonna have to talk to me for a little bit longer. Sorry about that.”

After the fight, Dana White made it clear that he wants to book a title rematch between Strickland and Adesanya. When asked about that plan during the presser, Strickland said he wouldn’t have much say in the matter and he’ll simply do what the UFC asks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

