UFC 293 Results: Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 293 results, including the co-main event between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov.

Alexander Volkov, Tai Tuivasa, UFC 293, UFC, Results

Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon in front of a hometown crowd this evening. The Aussie is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Bam Bam’ had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockout victories over Stefan Struve, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA) will enter UFC 293 on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Alexander Romanov back in March of this year. That win marked Drago’s second first-round finish in a row, as he had previously stopped Jairzinho Rozenstruik in June of 2022.

Round one of the UFC 293 co-main event begins and Alexander Volkov is keeping Tai Tuivasa at bay with his long jab. Both men land shots to the body. A 1-2-a then a body kick from Tuivasa. The Aussie blitzes forward but nothing lands clean. Volkov catches a kick and lands a right hand. Tai Tuivasa with some leg kicks but eats counters from Volkov in return. Tuivasa with a nice uppercut. Big combination in return from Volkov. ‘Bam Bam’ backs Volkov to the cage and tries to open up. Nice body shots in return from Volkov. He drops Tai with a counter right, then lands elbows against the fence. Tuivasa trying to land low kicks. A left hook by Volkov. He unloads punches to the horn.

Round two of the UFC 293 co-headliner begins and it is more solid standup on display from Alexander Volkov. He is piecing up Tai Tuivasa who is now wearing the damage all over his face. The fight hits the canvas late in the round and Volkov locks up an Ezekiel Choke. Tuivasa looks for buck but is unable to get the Russian off of him. More pressure applied by Volkov and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 293 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (Ezekiel Choke), Round 2 – 4:37

Who would you like to see Volkov fight next following his submission victory over Tuivasa this evening in Sydney?

