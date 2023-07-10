Stipe Miocic plans to prove that he deserves to be “the heavyweight champ” at UFC 295 against Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic is ready to be the UFC’s heavyweight champion again.

Miocic is set to headline UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden against Jon Jones. It’s an intriguing matchup and one Jones called for after he became the UFC’s heavyweight champ back in March. However, the hope was the fight would’ve happened on Saturday at International Fight Week, but Miocic is fine with having to wait until November.

“I thought it was going to be July, but it didn’t happen that way. It’s November 11. I’ve been waiting for this day. It’s the fight I want. It’s the fight he wants. Nothing better,” Miocic said to Megan Olivi.

With it being a fight Stipe Miocic wanted, he says it adds excitement to the training room. Miocic knows beating Jon Jones won’t be easy, but the former heavyweight champ is confident he will pull off the upset.