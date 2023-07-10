Stipe Miocic plans to prove that he deserves to be “the heavyweight champ” at UFC 295 against Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic is ready to be the UFC’s heavyweight champion again.
Miocic is set to headline UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden against Jon Jones. It’s an intriguing matchup and one Jones called for after he became the UFC’s heavyweight champ back in March. However, the hope was the fight would’ve happened on Saturday at International Fight Week, but Miocic is fine with having to wait until November.
“I thought it was going to be July, but it didn’t happen that way. It’s November 11. I’ve been waiting for this day. It’s the fight I want. It’s the fight he wants. Nothing better,” Miocic said to Megan Olivi.
RELATED: Ciryl Gane set to headline UFC Paris against Serghei Spivac.
With it being a fight Stipe Miocic wanted, he says it adds excitement to the training room. Miocic knows beating Jon Jones won’t be easy, but the former heavyweight champ is confident he will pull off the upset.
Miocic vows to become heavyweight champ again
“I think it’s just the two styles, styles make matchups, and we have two great styles to make electricity, a lot of fireworks,” Miocic said. “I’m going to come out on top and show a lot of people that I deserve to be the heavyweight champ… It’s me just listening to my coaches. If I do everything that I’m supposed to, I’ll be fine.”
If Stipe Miocic does beat Jon Jones at UFC 295, it would only cement his legacy as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time. Miocic already has the most title defenses of the heavyweight belt in UFC history. With that, defeating Jones would only add to his legacy as an all-time great.
Miocic hasn’t fought since he suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou in March of 2021. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak after he had just reclaimed the title. In his career, Stipe Miocic holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Fabricio Werdum among others.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC