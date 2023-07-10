Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor at UFC 292: “That brain liquid goes away, it doesn’t take many shots”

By Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor in their title fight at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 takes place on Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Headlining the event is a bantamweight title bout between Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA).

O’Malley, 28, will be entering the Octagon having most recently defeated Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Sterling, 33, last fought and defeated Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) this past May at UFC 288.

Sean O’Malley, addressed his upcoming fight during a media scrum backstage at UFC 290 this past weekend.

“I’m going to do what I do. It’s no secret, this is a striker vs. grappler matchup. That’s it. I’m going to go out there and try to put his lights out. I do that every time I fight. Has there been anybody that’s hurt Petr Yan? Anyone that’s been able to catch him? Crack him? I dropped him to a knee in the second round.”

Continuing, ‘Sugar’ spoke about Sterlings’ weight loss saying:

“I can find people’s chins. I do find people’s chins. I built a career off knocking people out in the first round. He cuts a lot of weight and when you cut a lot of weight that brain liquid goes away, it doesn’t take many shots. It can take one shot right on the chin to put him down and I know I’m capable of that, so that’s how I see it going down.”

Concluding, Sean O’Malley, realizing he’s the underdog heading into UFC 292 said (h/t MMAFighting):

“Look at who he’s beaten, look at the guys he’s beaten the last four or five fights. My best win is over Petr Yan, very close fight, very tough fight. So looking at it like that, it makes sense. But that’s what Petr vs. me was, the same odds, I think they were even worse at one point. I like that. It fuels me, it’s exciting to go in there and fight the best bantamweight in the world.”

Will you be watching this August? Do you believe Sean O’Malley can defeat Aljamain Sterling and claim the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

UFC Vegas 76, Sean Strickland, Abus Magomedov, UFC, Results

Sean Strickland says “there’s a chance” that he and Ali Abdelaziz will be fist fighting: “I’m really hoping that I see Ali”

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor claims the return of the BMF title is being lined up specifically for him

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming the return of the BMF title is being lined up specifically for him.

Kelvin-Gastelum-Israel-Adesanya
Kelvin Gastelum

Watch | Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum share wholesome moment at UFC 290 (Video)

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum shared a wholesome moment at UFC 290.

Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira says he will “not be ready” to fight Islam Makhachev at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Charles Oliveira has revealed that he will not be ready in time to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why fellow UFC fighter Maycee Barber doesn’t like him: “She got a little bit mad”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Sean Strickland has explained why he doesn’t think fellow UFC fighter Maycee Barber is his biggest fan.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC

Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker suffered broken bones during their thrilling fights at UFC 290

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev responds after Kamaru Usman tells him to “cut the f**king weight” and come fight: “You are the boogeyman but I am the Wolf”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Kamaru Usman as the two continue to tease the idea of a fight against one another.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's claim that he will be fighting Michael Chandler this December

Chris Taylor - July 9, 2023

UFC President Dana White has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s claim that he will be fighting Michael Chandler this December.

Robbie Lawler, Conor McGregor, UFC
Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler reacts after Conor McGregor casts doubt on his UFC retirement: "Does he want to fight?"

Jeffrey Walter - July 9, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has reacted after Conor McGregor casted doubt on his planned retirement from MMA.

Yair Rodriguez
Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez issues statement following TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Yair Rodriguez has spoken out following his UFC 290 loss against Alexander Volkanovski.