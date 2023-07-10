Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor at UFC 292: “That brain liquid goes away, it doesn’t take many shots”

Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor in their title fight at UFC 292.

UFC 292 takes place on Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Headlining the event is a bantamweight title bout between Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA).

O’Malley, 28, will be entering the Octagon having most recently defeated Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Sterling, 33, last fought and defeated Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) this past May at UFC 288.

Sean O’Malley, addressed his upcoming fight during a media scrum backstage at UFC 290 this past weekend.

“I’m going to do what I do. It’s no secret, this is a striker vs. grappler matchup. That’s it. I’m going to go out there and try to put his lights out. I do that every time I fight. Has there been anybody that’s hurt Petr Yan? Anyone that’s been able to catch him? Crack him? I dropped him to a knee in the second round.”

Continuing, ‘Sugar’ spoke about Sterlings’ weight loss saying:

“I can find people’s chins. I do find people’s chins. I built a career off knocking people out in the first round. He cuts a lot of weight and when you cut a lot of weight that brain liquid goes away, it doesn’t take many shots. It can take one shot right on the chin to put him down and I know I’m capable of that, so that’s how I see it going down.”

Concluding, Sean O’Malley, realizing he’s the underdog heading into UFC 292 said (h/t MMAFighting):

“Look at who he’s beaten, look at the guys he’s beaten the last four or five fights. My best win is over Petr Yan, very close fight, very tough fight. So looking at it like that, it makes sense. But that’s what Petr vs. me was, the same odds, I think they were even worse at one point. I like that. It fuels me, it’s exciting to go in there and fight the best bantamweight in the world.”

Will you be watching this August? Do you believe Sean O’Malley can defeat Aljamain Sterling and claim the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!