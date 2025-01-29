Brian Ortega flies across the country and chokes out Fortnite troll

UFC star Brian Ortega recently flew across the country to choke out an online friend of his for trolling.

As we know, Brian Ortega is one of the most effective submission artists of this or any other generation. He has been able to produce magic inside the Octagon and while he’s never won a world title, he’s come as close as you can possibly get over the years.

Of course, Ortega is also a pretty big character in the mixed martial arts community. He’s been around for so long now, to the point where many wonder what the direction of travel will be for him in his career moving forward.

For now, though, he’s busy doing side quests – such as choking out an online friend of his following some recent Fortnite trash talk.

https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1884372666414477813