Brian Ortega flies across the country and chokes out Fortnite troll
UFC star Brian Ortega recently flew across the country to choke out an online friend of his for trolling.
As we know, Brian Ortega is one of the most effective submission artists of this or any other generation. He has been able to produce magic inside the Octagon and while he’s never won a world title, he’s come as close as you can possibly get over the years.
Of course, Ortega is also a pretty big character in the mixed martial arts community. He’s been around for so long now, to the point where many wonder what the direction of travel will be for him in his career moving forward.
For now, though, he’s busy doing side quests – such as choking out an online friend of his following some recent Fortnite trash talk.
https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1884372666414477813
Ortega chokes out fan
“People ask me ‘Play with me on Fortnite’, cool cool. The only problem is you guys keep talking mad ‘you know what’,” Ortega said. “So I have an online homie talking mad smack, the real reason why I flew to North Carolina was because he was talking s***. We made a bet, and I said I’ll fly over there and choke you out. And here he is! I showed up!
“I showed up to his damn job and I had to wait for him to finish his job. So now, ‘Imma choke your a** out. A bet’s a bet!”
Thankfully, the guy was an absolute champ about it, and it seems like nobody got seriously hurt.
What do you make of UFC fighters choking out fans like this? What do you believe should be next for Brian Ortega in the promotion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
