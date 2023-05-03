Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 289

Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira will no longer be fighting at UFC 289.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that the Thompson vs. Pereira bout has been scrapped from the pay-per-view event on June 10 in Vancouver, Canada. According to the sources, contracts were never officially sent out and the fight has now been postponed until July. No reason was given as to why the scrap has been postponed a month, but this is a fight ‘Wonderboy’ called for.

“I’m looking at Michel Pereira, I think that would be an awesome fight. He’s an up-and-coming guy who’s definitely down to bang and strike,” Thompson said to BJPENN.com back in August. “I think he also called me out on social media, so I think that would be a good fight for sure. Michel Pereira would be a fun one, that one interests me for sure. He’s exciting, I’m exciting. My last few guys that I had strike we on Fight of the Night and won bonuses so I think that would be a fun fight for sure.”

Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO victory over Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando last December. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back decisions to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. Thompson is currently ranked seventh at welterweight and holds notable wins over Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald, and Robert Whittaker among others.

Michel Pereira (28-11 and two No Contests) is on a five-fight wins streak and is coming off a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio last May. Prior to that, he scored decision wins over Andre Fialho, Niko Price, and Khaos Williams and the win streak started with a submission victory over Zelim Imadaev.

With Thompson vs. Pereira off, UFC 289 is as follows: