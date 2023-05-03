search
Michel Pereira Stephen Thompson UFC

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 289

By Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Stephen-Thompson

Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira will no longer be fighting at UFC 289.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that the Thompson vs. Pereira bout has been scrapped from the pay-per-view event on June 10 in Vancouver, Canada. According to the sources, contracts were never officially sent out and the fight has now been postponed until July. No reason was given as to why the scrap has been postponed a month, but this is a fight ‘Wonderboy’ called for.

“I’m looking at Michel Pereira, I think that would be an awesome fight. He’s an up-and-coming guy who’s definitely down to bang and strike,” Thompson said to BJPENN.com back in August. “I think he also called me out on social media, so I think that would be a good fight for sure. Michel Pereira would be a fun one, that one interests me for sure. He’s exciting, I’m exciting. My last few guys that I had strike we on Fight of the Night and won bonuses so I think that would be a fun fight for sure.”

Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO victory over Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando last December. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back decisions to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. Thompson is currently ranked seventh at welterweight and holds notable wins over Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald, and Robert Whittaker among others.

Michel Pereira (28-11 and two No Contests) is on a five-fight wins streak and is coming off a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio last May. Prior to that, he scored decision wins over Andre Fialho, Niko Price, and Khaos Williams and the win streak started with a submission victory over Zelim Imadaev.

With Thompson vs. Pereira off, UFC 289 is as follows:

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
  • Charles Oliveria vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
  • Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Aimeann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
  • Chris Dauakus vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22

Paul Craig calls out Sean Strickland after announcing move to the UFC’s middleweight division

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023
Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC heavyweight contender says fight fans need to forget about a Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich matchup: “There’s no chance”

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has explained why he doesn’t think fight fans should get excited about a Jon Jones vs Sergei Pavlovich showdown. Right now, Jon Jones is the king of the world at heavyweight. […]

Matt Frevola
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Matt Frevola admits he was "surprised" to get Drew Dober fight at UFC 288, vows to be the first person to KO him in the UFC: "He's never been hit by me before"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Matt Frevola didn’t expect to get a ranked opponent for his next fight, but was thrilled when he was offered Drew Dober at UFC 288. After Frevola picked up a KO win over Ottman Azaitar […]

UFC 277, Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena
Dana White

Julianna Pena out of UFC 289 with a broken rib, Amanda Nunes now defends title against Irene Aldana

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

The trilogy between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will no longer be happening at UFC 289. UFC president, Dana White took to Instagram to announce that Pena has suffered a broken rib and is out […]

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz set for court hearing in June for involvement in New Orleans street fight

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Nate Diaz will be heading to a New Orleans court in June. MMAFighting revealed that Diaz is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 27 at 3 p.m. in New Orleans for his involvement […]

Khaos Williams

Khaos Williams expects to add to his highlight-reel with KO win over Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288: "He's going to get put out, it's that simple"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Bryce Mitchell
Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell forced out of UFC 288 fight against Movsar Evloev, replacement opponent found

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

UFC 288 has taken a hit as Bryce Mitchell is out of his scheduled fight. According to Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Mitchell has suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to pull out […]

Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev responds to callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Susan Cox - May 2, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is responding to the callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman. Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) at UFC 279 in September of last year. Usman (20-3 MMA) […]

Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over: “I’m still better”

Susan Cox - May 2, 2023

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over. Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a history from kickboxing to MMA. It was back in 2016 where Adesanya and Pereira fought at […]

Just Scrap Radio 121, UFC 288
Khaos Williams

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 121 with Matt Frevola, Khaos Williams, Devin Clark, and Parker Porter

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

The 121st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 288 on Saturday. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (2:13). Next, UFC welterweight Khaos Williams […]