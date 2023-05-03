Matt Frevola admits he was “surprised” to get Drew Dober fight at UFC 288, vows to be the first person to KO him in the UFC: “He’s never been hit by me before”

Matt Frevola didn’t expect to get a ranked opponent for his next fight, but was thrilled when he was offered Drew Dober at UFC 288.

After Frevola picked up a KO win over Ottman Azaitar at UFC 281 last November, he thought he would be fighting someone like Michael Johnson or Clay Guida his next time out. Yet, he was offered Dober and couldn’t be more excited for the matchup.

“I was surprised. I was trying to get a fight with Michael Johnson or Clay Guida and then we got offered Drew and it was even better,” Frevola said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was a surprise I got this fight, but I’m really happy about it… He’s a gamer and has been doing this for a long time and is ranked number 14 in the world for a reason. I’m excited to go in there and show the world I’m better.”

Once the fight was announced at UFC 288, many fans began suggesting that they expect Frevola and Dober will just stand and trade until one of them gets knocked out. However, Frevola says he is prepared for wherever the fight takes place. He knows it’s an MMA fight and has confidence in his grappling abilities.

“I’m prepared for it all. I love wrestling, I love jiu-jitsu and I love putting it all together with the striking in mixed martial arts. It’s a mixed martial arts fight, so I can see it going everywhere,” Frevola said.

Even though Matt Frevola thinks it will hit the mat at some point, ‘Steamrolla’ believes he will eventually land something big and hurt Drew Dober on the feet. Although Dober has never been knocked out in the UFC, Frevola knows if he connects he can KO anyone and has confidence he will finish Dober.

“He’s human. He’s never been hit by me before, so we will see… I think it’s going to be an awesome fight, I’m prepared for everything but I’m going in there for the finish,” Frevola said. “That’s how I fight, that’s the only way I know how to fight, is constantly working for the finish and that’s what I plan on doing. I know that he’s human and he bleeds like I bleed and he can get knocked out like I can get knocked out. I know that it’s possible and that I can do it.”

If Frevola does get the KO win, he knows it puts him in the rankings and allows him to start getting the big fights he desires afterwards.

“The time is now. I’m in the prime of my life, I’m ready and I’m on a good win streak and I want to keep that going all the way to the title,” Frevola concluded.

Do you think Matt Frevola will KO Drew Dober at UFC 288?