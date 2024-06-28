Stephen Thompson gives his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page at UFC 303

Stephen Thompson has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

This weekend, Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page will collide in a mammoth welterweight showdown. While the winner isn’t exactly guaranteed a title shot, it’ll serve as a huge step in the right direction. Of course, with both being viewed as real contenders, you can imagine how excited fans are to see the contest.

Machado Garry and Page have both made attempts to really light a fire underneath the build for this bout and, for the most part, it seems to have worked. Alas, even though the Irishman is the favorite, the result of this fight is by no means a foregone conclusion.

In a recent video, Stephen Thompson weighed in on how he thinks it’ll play out.