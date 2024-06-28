Stephen Thompson gives his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page at UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024

Stephen Thompson has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page

This weekend, Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page will collide in a mammoth welterweight showdown. While the winner isn’t exactly guaranteed a title shot, it’ll serve as a huge step in the right direction. Of course, with both being viewed as real contenders, you can imagine how excited fans are to see the contest.

Machado Garry and Page have both made attempts to really light a fire underneath the build for this bout and, for the most part, it seems to have worked. Alas, even though the Irishman is the favorite, the result of this fight is by no means a foregone conclusion.

In a recent video, Stephen Thompson weighed in on how he thinks it’ll play out.

Thompson predicts Machado Garry/Page

“Both of these guys are at the highest level, especially when it comes to the striking game. Now, is it smart for Ian Garry to go out there and just strike with ‘MVP?’ I don’t think so,” Thompson said. “I don’t think he’s on the same level as Michael ‘Venom’ Page, especially when it comes to the distance management, the blitzing, the speed. I think Michael ‘Venom’ Page is really, really fast, very accurate, and very versatile. But I think Ian Garry is a very intelligent fighter.

“If I was him, I would be mixing it up. Not just striking, but obviously working my grappling, trying to lay and hang on this guy against the fence if I can…just to try and somehow fatigue this guy,” Thompson continued. “I’m definitely leaning towards my man Michael ‘Venom’ Page. … I do think if ‘MVP’ touches Ian Garry on that chin, he’s gonna be able to put him out.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

