Superlek “excited” to compete side-by-side with “dangerous, amazing” Liam Harrison at ONE 168

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 28, 2024

For Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE 168: Denver holds a special significance beyond his own quest for glory. 

Superlek Kiatmoo9

The reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion will get to share the spotlight with dear friend Liam Harrison in ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. This highly anticipated event takes place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

Both men will compete in separate matches on the card. There, Superlek challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. Meanwhile, Harrison takes on Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle.

“The Kicking Machine” beams with enthusiasm when he discusses Harrison’s return to action.

It’s worth noting that “The Hitman” is coming off a serious knee injury that almost forced him into retirement.

“I’m very excited for his return. I’m happy for him that he’s recovered. I believe so many fans are waiting to watch him. I’m looking forward to seeing him in action,” Superlek said of Harrison.

Clearly, the Thai superstar looks up to Harrison, considering him one of the most electrifying strikers on the planet.

“He has unique, interesting techniques. He is dangerous, amazing, and very versatile. He’s aggressive and full of surprises as well. I’ve noticed him throwing surprise elbows,” Superlek said.

“He’s a great athlete and such an entertainer. He makes any fight exciting.”

Superlek savors friendship with Liam Harrison

The friendship between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Liam Harrison extends beyond the ring.

They first bonded when the Thai fighter ventured to the U.K. for competition. Then, their connection deepened through training sessions together in Thailand.

Harrison now regularly prepares for his matches at the Yokkao Training Center, where Superlek serves as one of his main sparring partners — a role he values immensely.

“We were training in the same gym for a few months,” Superlek said. “He’s a very nice person. I’ve learned a lot from watching him during training, and I’m looking forward to learning more.”

ONE Championship

