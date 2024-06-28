Superlek “excited” to compete side-by-side with “dangerous, amazing” Liam Harrison at ONE 168

For Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE 168: Denver holds a special significance beyond his own quest for glory.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion will get to share the spotlight with dear friend Liam Harrison in ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. This highly anticipated event takes place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

Both men will compete in separate matches on the card. There, Superlek challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. Meanwhile, Harrison takes on Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle.

“The Kicking Machine” beams with enthusiasm when he discusses Harrison’s return to action.

It’s worth noting that “The Hitman” is coming off a serious knee injury that almost forced him into retirement.

“I’m very excited for his return. I’m happy for him that he’s recovered. I believe so many fans are waiting to watch him. I’m looking forward to seeing him in action,” Superlek said of Harrison.

Clearly, the Thai superstar looks up to Harrison, considering him one of the most electrifying strikers on the planet.

“He has unique, interesting techniques. He is dangerous, amazing, and very versatile. He’s aggressive and full of surprises as well. I’ve noticed him throwing surprise elbows,” Superlek said.

“He’s a great athlete and such an entertainer. He makes any fight exciting.”