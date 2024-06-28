Joe Pyfer has high expectations heading into UFC 303 return
UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has high expectations for himself as he prepares to make his return at UFC 303.
For a while now, Joe Pyfer has been positioned as a middleweight with real potential in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Of course, you can never know for sure, but it helps when you’re a strong finishing artist.
Following a dominant five-fight wins streak, Pyfer served as the main event against Jack Hermansson back in February. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go his way, and he wound up on the wrong side of a decision defeat.
Now, though, he’s ready to prove to the world that he has what it takes to climb up the rankings. Ahead of his meeting with Marc-André Barriault tomorrow night, Pyfer got heated when talking about his recent loss as well as what’s next.
Pyfer is motivated
“The only thing that changed was the social media world, but nothing has changed in my heart and nothing has changed in my mind,” Pyfer told reporters at the UFC 303 media day. “… We live in a woke f*cking world with a bunch of little weak b*tches. So, I don’t have much respect for a lot of people that have to bite their tongue because it’s the social norm. Social norm doesn’t make it right, so there’s a lot of sh*t that I don’t f*ck with.”
“Everybody’s acting like I got knocked out, choked out or something,” Pyfer said. “Bro, I lost a decision and I lost by one round, and in that third round, I got hit in the eyeball, couldn’t see the guy for the rest of the fight. So, it’s just people’s delusion. It’s like I lost by that much. Dude’s got 17 UFC fights, that was my fifth one, and I’m out there performing at that on my fifth fight.
“I’ll be right back where I belong, trust me.”
Will Joe Pyfer get the job done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
