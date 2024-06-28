Joe Pyfer has high expectations heading into UFC 303 return

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has high expectations for himself as he prepares to make his return at UFC 303.

For a while now, Joe Pyfer has been positioned as a middleweight with real potential in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Of course, you can never know for sure, but it helps when you’re a strong finishing artist.

Following a dominant five-fight wins streak, Pyfer served as the main event against Jack Hermansson back in February. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go his way, and he wound up on the wrong side of a decision defeat.

RELATED: Joe Pyfer issues statement following loss to Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 86

Now, though, he’s ready to prove to the world that he has what it takes to climb up the rankings. Ahead of his meeting with Marc-André Barriault tomorrow night, Pyfer got heated when talking about his recent loss as well as what’s next.