Stephen Thompson admits finding it “weird” being on prelims for UFC 307

Thompson reflects on UFC 307 spot

“I’m so used to being on the main card, but hey, wherever the UFC puts us, we’re going to go out there and put on a show no matter what,” Thompson told Bodog Canada. “We’re going to show everybody that we deserved to be there. We should have been on the main card. But yeah, a little weird at this point knowing what kind of a fight this is going to be. You would figure that they’d want to have all eyes on it.

“Now, I’m not sure if it was because, you know, the last time I was supposed to fight in Salt Lake City my opponent didn’t make weight. But Joaquin Buckley is notorious for making weight, so I know he’s going to be a professional and we’re going to go out there and have fun but yeah, it was a little disappointing like, what’s going on now?”

“It’s wild,” Thompson said. “I don’t know why they put that on the card. I mean, there’s some fights on the main card that I think should be on the prelims but, you know, it is what it is.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Should this fight be on the main card? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!