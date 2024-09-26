Stephen Thompson admits finding it “weird” being on prelims for UFC 307

By Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has admitted that it’s strange to know he’ll be fighting on the prelims, not the main card, at UFC 307.

Stephen Thompson

Even at the age of 41, Stephen Thompson is still making magic happen inside the Octagon. While he may not be in his prime anymore, he’s still one of the most exciting fighters to watch at 170 pounds. He’s fought some of the toughest guys in the history of the division and at UFC 307, he’ll attempt to derail the momentum of Joaquin Buckley.

RELATED: Stephen Thompson dismisses age concerns ahead of UFC 307 return: “I feel like I’m 25!”

However, the fight won’t be taking place on the main card. Instead, it’ll feature on the prelims, in the midst of a stacked night of fights. In a recent interview, ‘Wonderboy’ admitted that he was a little surprised by that.

Thompson reflects on UFC 307 spot

“I’m so used to being on the main card, but hey, wherever the UFC puts us, we’re going to go out there and put on a show no matter what,” Thompson told Bodog Canada. “We’re going to show everybody that we deserved to be there. We should have been on the main card. But yeah, a little weird at this point knowing what kind of a fight this is going to be. You would figure that they’d want to have all eyes on it.

“Now, I’m not sure if it was because, you know, the last time I was supposed to fight in Salt Lake City my opponent didn’t make weight. But Joaquin Buckley is notorious for making weight, so I know he’s going to be a professional and we’re going to go out there and have fun but yeah, it was a little disappointing like, what’s going on now?”

“It’s wild,” Thompson said. “I don’t know why they put that on the card. I mean, there’s some fights on the main card that I think should be on the prelims but, you know, it is what it is.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Should this fight be on the main card? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Bo Nickal

UFC star Bo Nickal responds to fan criticizing him for inactivity

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024
Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad explains how Khabib Nurmagomedov changed the game

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has revealed how Khabib Nurmagomedov changed the game.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle eager to go into enemy territory at UFC Paris, expects to finish Kevin Jousset in "spectacular fashion"

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

Bryan Battle jumped at the chance to go into enemy territory to face Kevin Jousset at UFC Paris.

Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier shoots down Dan Hooker's recent call for a UFC rematch

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier feels former opponent Dan Hooker’s recent calls for a rematch inside the Octagon aren’t genuine.

Herb Dean, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Referee Herb Dean defends encouraging Merab Dvalishvili to "work" more in later rounds at UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

MMA referee Herb Dean explained his persistence in wanting more volume and action from Merab Dvalishvili in the later rounds of the UFC 306 headliner.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor

Brendan Schaub pitches Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett for the Irishman's return: "You wouldn't watch that?"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024
Reinier de Ridder
UFC

Reinier de Ridder explains decision to leave ONE Championship for the UFC: "We had a plan..."

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

Former ONE Championship titleholder Reinier De Ridder is opening up on his UFC signing.

Brendan Allen
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen targeting winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 with UFC Paris win: "I've checked every box"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen believes the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 should be next.

Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad targets Shavkat Rakhmonov for first title defense despite Kamaru Usman talk: "He has more aura"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has his sights set on Shavkat Rakhmonov, not Kamaru Usman.

Reinier de Ridder, Gerald Meerschaert
UFC

Former ONE champ Reinier de Ridder's UFC debut set for November 9th against Gerald Meerschaert

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former two-division ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder is set for his UFC debut just hours after his reported signing with the promotion in free agency.