Sage Northcutt praises Stamp Fairtex, calls her “a super bright star”

Stamp Fairtex’s meteoric rise and charismatic presence have enamored fans worldwide, and one of her most popular followers has been “Super” Sage Northcutt.

The highly touted American MMA fighter praised the former two-sport ONE World Champion ahead of her next outing. She faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Ahead of the U.S. primetime event on September 29, Northcutt believes that winning the title would be a defining moment for Stamp’s career.

“Stamp Fairtex is already a super bright star. I mean, she’s a two-sport World Champion. So if she gets to be a three-sport World Champion, that’s nuts,” he said.

“To be able to win World Titles in three different sports is pretty phenomenal. I’ve only heard of people ever winning a World Title in one sport, so that definitely takes a different kind of dedication to be able to do that.”

Northcutt knows Stamp all too well. After all, both fighters competed on the same card at ONE’s historic U.S. debut earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 10.

“I got to meet Stamp at my fight on May 5. Stamp is a character. She’s hilarious. We were waiting for a press conference, and she’s pulling pranks on me in the line,” he recalled.

“She’s definitely a prankster, super funny. She’s got a personality, that’s for sure.”

While Stamp’s cheerful personality certainly left an impression on Northcutt, so did their respective performances to the delight of the sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Northcutt had a short night, submitting Pakistani opponent Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in 39 seconds. Meanwhile, Stamp stopped Alyse Anderson in the second round with a perfectly placed kick to the midsection.