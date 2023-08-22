Sage Northcutt praises Stamp Fairtex, calls her “a super bright star”
Stamp Fairtex’s meteoric rise and charismatic presence have enamored fans worldwide, and one of her most popular followers has been “Super” Sage Northcutt.
The highly touted American MMA fighter praised the former two-sport ONE World Champion ahead of her next outing. She faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.
Ahead of the U.S. primetime event on September 29, Northcutt believes that winning the title would be a defining moment for Stamp’s career.
“Stamp Fairtex is already a super bright star. I mean, she’s a two-sport World Champion. So if she gets to be a three-sport World Champion, that’s nuts,” he said.
“To be able to win World Titles in three different sports is pretty phenomenal. I’ve only heard of people ever winning a World Title in one sport, so that definitely takes a different kind of dedication to be able to do that.”
Northcutt knows Stamp all too well. After all, both fighters competed on the same card at ONE’s historic U.S. debut earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 10.
“I got to meet Stamp at my fight on May 5. Stamp is a character. She’s hilarious. We were waiting for a press conference, and she’s pulling pranks on me in the line,” he recalled.
“She’s definitely a prankster, super funny. She’s got a personality, that’s for sure.”
While Stamp’s cheerful personality certainly left an impression on Northcutt, so did their respective performances to the delight of the sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado.
Northcutt had a short night, submitting Pakistani opponent Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in 39 seconds. Meanwhile, Stamp stopped Alyse Anderson in the second round with a perfectly placed kick to the midsection.
This Barbie THROWS DOWN 😈
Can Stamp claim the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight World Championship against Ham Seo Hee? 👑#ONEFightNight14 | September 29 at 8PM ET
🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime pic.twitter.com/bfNCp7QbaX
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 19, 2023
Sage Northcutt expects another thriller from Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex’s quest for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title is no easy feat, and facing an opponent of Ham Seo Hee’s caliber at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video only adds to the challenge.
However, Sage Northcutt feels that the Thai possesses the skills to handle everything that Ham will throw at her.
“[Stamp is] an incredible fighter. So I think there’s no way that this fight and her opponent aren’t going to be fireworks. I think that is going to be a big hit,” he said.
“I think fans are going to love it. I know that I’m going to love it too!”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Sage Northcutt Seo Hee Ham Stamp Fairtex