search

ONE Fight Night 10 Results: Sage Northcutt stops Ahmed Mujtaba in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

Tonight’s ONE Championship Fight Night 10 main card features a lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and Ahmed Mujtaba.

Sage Northcutt, ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship, MMA

Northcutt (11-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since his clash with Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019. That fight resulted in a nasty knockout loss for ‘Super Sage’, as he suffered eight broken bones and required surgery.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Mujtaba currently holds a professional record of 10-2, and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. ‘Wolverine’ last competed in November of 2022, where he scored a submission victory over Abraao Anorim.

Round 1 begins and Sage Northcutt comes out quickly landing a pair of kicks to the body of his opponent. He attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. ‘Wolverine’ catches Sage with a jab and the former UFC fighter goes down. Ahmed Mujtaba follows him to the canvas. He’s working from half guard position. Northcutt rolls for a heel hook, and he gets it.  Mujtaba is forced to tap. WOW!

ONE Championship Fight Night 10 Results: Sage Northcutt def. Ahmed Mujtaba via submission (heel hook) at 0:39 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Northcutt fight next following his submission victory over Mujtaba at tonight’s event in Colorado? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Sage Northcutt

Related

Aung La N Sang, ONE Championship

Aung La NSang breaks down fight with Fan Rong: “I don’t see it going to the judges”

Zain Bando - May 5, 2023
Francis Ngannou
ONE Championship

ONE Championship drops out of running to sign Francis Ngannou: "We decided not to submit our final offer"

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023

Francis Ngannou will not be signing with ONE Championship. After Ngannou fought out his UFC contract and was released from the promotion, many expected him to sign with another promotion rather quickly. The former UFC […]

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals retirement possible after trilogy with Adriano Moraes: "I don't want to fight for two more years"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson won’t be around much longer. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been out of the cage since his rematch with Adriano Moraes last August. In their first outing the previous April, the […]

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA
ONE Championship

Leaked ONE Championship contract causes uproar on social media

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2023

A leaked contract for a ONE Championship fighter has caused a great deal of uproar across social media. Over the course of the last few years, ONE Championship has established itself as one of the […]

Iuri Lapicus
ONE Championship

Former ONE Championship title challenger Iuri Lapicus dead at 27

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2023

Iuri Lapicus, a one-time ONE Championship title challenger has died at 27. Lapicus’ death was first reported by his friend and training partner in former ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Giorgio Petrosyan. The news was later […]

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Cris Cyborg1

Doctor exposes flaws in ONE Championship hydration testing and admits to helping "big names" cheat weigh-ins

Josh Evanoff - February 17, 2023
Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt looking for several fights this year ahead of ONE Championship comeback

Andrew Whitelaw - January 26, 2023

Sage Northcutt is looking to make up for lost time. The American was once one of the darlings of the UFC having been discovered fighting on LFA on an episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ for […]

Victoria Lee, Angela Lee, ONE
Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong admits he's unsure Angela and Christian Lee will fight again after passing of sister Victoria: "It's crossed my mind"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2023

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is unsure if Angela and Christian Lee will fight again. Earlier this month, news broke that Victoria Lee passed away at 18 years old. ‘The Prodigy’ was 3-0 inside the […]

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt slated for first fight in four years at ONE Fight Night 10 in May

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2023

ONE Championship lightweight contender Sage Northcutt is finally slated to make his return. ‘Super Sage’ has been out of action since his clash with Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019. The bout was a massive one […]

Victoria Lee, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Dan Ige sounds off on conspiracy theorists commenting on Victoria Lee’s death: “Give them freaking respect, because that’s their tragedy”

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2023

UFC fighter Dan Ige has hit out at conspiracy theorists over the death of ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee. Earlier this month, it was announced that Victoria Lee had passed away at the age of […]