ONE Fight Night 10 Results: Sage Northcutt stops Ahmed Mujtaba in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s ONE Championship Fight Night 10 main card features a lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and Ahmed Mujtaba.
Northcutt (11-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since his clash with Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019. That fight resulted in a nasty knockout loss for ‘Super Sage’, as he suffered eight broken bones and required surgery.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Mujtaba currently holds a professional record of 10-2, and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. ‘Wolverine’ last competed in November of 2022, where he scored a submission victory over Abraao Anorim.
Round 1 begins and Sage Northcutt comes out quickly landing a pair of kicks to the body of his opponent. He attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. ‘Wolverine’ catches Sage with a jab and the former UFC fighter goes down. Ahmed Mujtaba follows him to the canvas. He’s working from half guard position. Northcutt rolls for a heel hook, and he gets it. Mujtaba is forced to tap. WOW!
Sage Northcutt submits Ahmed Mujtaba in 39 seconds at ONE on Prime 10 🥋 #ONEFightNight10 pic.twitter.com/icK141lS8j
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 6, 2023
ONE Championship Fight Night 10 Results: Sage Northcutt def. Ahmed Mujtaba via submission (heel hook) at 0:39 of Round 1
Who would you like to see Northcutt fight next following his submission victory over Mujtaba at tonight’s event in Colorado? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM