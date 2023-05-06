ONE Fight Night 10 Results: Sage Northcutt stops Ahmed Mujtaba in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s ONE Championship Fight Night 10 main card features a lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and Ahmed Mujtaba.

Northcutt (11-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since his clash with Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019. That fight resulted in a nasty knockout loss for ‘Super Sage’, as he suffered eight broken bones and required surgery.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Mujtaba currently holds a professional record of 10-2, and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. ‘Wolverine’ last competed in November of 2022, where he scored a submission victory over Abraao Anorim.

Round 1 begins and Sage Northcutt comes out quickly landing a pair of kicks to the body of his opponent. He attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. ‘Wolverine’ catches Sage with a jab and the former UFC fighter goes down. Ahmed Mujtaba follows him to the canvas. He’s working from half guard position. Northcutt rolls for a heel hook, and he gets it. Mujtaba is forced to tap. WOW!

Sage Northcutt submits Ahmed Mujtaba in 39 seconds at ONE on Prime 10 🥋 #ONEFightNight10 pic.twitter.com/icK141lS8j — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 6, 2023

ONE Championship Fight Night 10 Results: Sage Northcutt def. Ahmed Mujtaba via submission (heel hook) at 0:39 of Round 1

