What’s next for the stars of UFC 292?

The UFC made its return to Boston on Saturday for a solid UFC 292 card that saw two titles on the line, and one change hands.

In the main event, Aljamain Sterling was looking to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley. The co-main event saw strawweight champion Zhang Weili defending her title against Amanda Lemos.

Ultimately, it was O’Malley who became the new bantamweight champion as he scored a second-round TKO win. In the co-main event, Weili dominated Lemos for all five rounds to win a clear-cut decision. Now, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters involved in the title fights at UFC 292.