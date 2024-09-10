Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’ list

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones lauded CEO Dana White for his inclusion on the UFC headman’s MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’ list.

Jones is expected to face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in November. He hasn’t competed since winning the then-vacant heavyweight belt over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Despite Jones’s hiatus, he’s been near the top of White’s mind in recent weeks. White has vehemently defended his stance that Jones is the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter over Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira.

Ahead of UFC 306, White revealed who he believes deserves to be on the figurative ‘Mount Rushmore’ of MMA. He put Jones, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, and Georges St-Pierre on his list.

It didn’t take long for Jones to give his stamp of approval to White’s list of MMA legends.