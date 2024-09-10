Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’ list
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones lauded CEO Dana White for his inclusion on the UFC headman’s MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’ list.
Jones is expected to face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in November. He hasn’t competed since winning the then-vacant heavyweight belt over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.
Despite Jones’s hiatus, he’s been near the top of White’s mind in recent weeks. White has vehemently defended his stance that Jones is the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter over Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira.
Ahead of UFC 306, White revealed who he believes deserves to be on the figurative ‘Mount Rushmore’ of MMA. He put Jones, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, and Georges St-Pierre on his list.
It didn’t take long for Jones to give his stamp of approval to White’s list of MMA legends.
Jon Jones reacts to inclusion on Dana White’s ‘Mount Rushmore’
In a recent Instagram story post, Jones reacted to White including him on his MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’.
“Big compliment from the boss,” Jones posted. “He’s not talking about the best fighters. He’s talking about fighters who changed the game.”
Jones is arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time after a string of wins over legends during his light heavyweight title reign. He vacated the UFC light heavyweight title in 2020 after a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.
Jones has teased potentially retiring after his upcoming fight with Miocic, although a clash with Tom Aspinall is still possible. He and Aspinall have traded social media barbs in recent weeks since Aspinall’s win at UFC 304.
Jones will enter the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Fighter Wing’ after retiring from mixed martial arts. His legendary clash with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021.
Jones will look to add more accolades to his UFC career later in 2024. But, while his relationship with White has had its ups and downs, it hasn’t stopped them from showing mutual respect.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Jon Jones UFC