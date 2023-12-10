Song Yadong fires back at Petr Yan following UFC Vegas 83 win: “His last fight was boring, too”

Song Yadong Slams Petr Yan For Recent Emoji Diss

Song Yadong didn’t take long to respond to Petr Yan, and went as far as to call “No Mercy” a hypocrite (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I already fought two guys lower than me, so I want to fight Petr Yan,” Song said. “He post the emoji. It means the fight was boring. but his last fight was boring, too – like sh*t. Let’s fight at UFC 299. I heard that he wants to fight in March. We can fight in March. We both don’t go back. Let’s go face-to-face. Let’s see who’s boxing is good. Let’s see who is the best boxer in this division.”

Yan has fallen on hard times inside the Octagon. After being touted as one of the most dangerous strikers in MMA and renowned for his overall skillset, Yan has gone on a three-fight losing streak, and has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. When Yan returns to the Octagon, he’ll hope to prove that he can still be at the top of the heap at 135 pounds.

As for Yadong, a fight against a former UFC champion in Yan would be the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. A win would catapult him right into the bantamweight title picture. We’ll see if the fight gets booked in 2024.