Song Yadong fires back at Petr Yan following UFC Vegas 83 win: “His last fight was boring, too”
Song Yadong is having none of Petr Yan’s emojis.
Yadong took center stage in the main event of UFC Vegas 83 on December 9. He shared the Octagon with Chris Gutierrez inside the UFC Apex. Yadong was able to take a unanimous decision victory after the fight went all five rounds.
While Yadong has now picked up his second straight win and the fifth victory in his last six fights, not everyone is impressed. Petr Yan hopped on his X account to post a simple, yet not-so-flattering reaction to Yadong’s performance against Guiterrez.
🥱
— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 10, 2023
Song Yadong Slams Petr Yan For Recent Emoji Diss
Song Yadong didn’t take long to respond to Petr Yan, and went as far as to call “No Mercy” a hypocrite (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I already fought two guys lower than me, so I want to fight Petr Yan,” Song said. “He post the emoji. It means the fight was boring. but his last fight was boring, too – like sh*t. Let’s fight at UFC 299. I heard that he wants to fight in March. We can fight in March. We both don’t go back. Let’s go face-to-face. Let’s see who’s boxing is good. Let’s see who is the best boxer in this division.”
Yan has fallen on hard times inside the Octagon. After being touted as one of the most dangerous strikers in MMA and renowned for his overall skillset, Yan has gone on a three-fight losing streak, and has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. When Yan returns to the Octagon, he’ll hope to prove that he can still be at the top of the heap at 135 pounds.
As for Yadong, a fight against a former UFC champion in Yan would be the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. A win would catapult him right into the bantamweight title picture. We’ll see if the fight gets booked in 2024.
