UFC Vegas 83 Results: Song Yadong defeats Chris Gutiérrez

By Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 results, including the main event between Song Yadong and Chris Gutiérrez.

Yadong (21-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a fifth-round finish over Ricky Simon this past April. That victory was preceded by a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen, a setback which snapped ‘The Kung Fu Kid’s’ three-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Chris Gutiérrez (20-6-2 MMA) most recently competed at October’s UFC Vegas 81 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Alateng Heili. ‘El Guapo’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming against Pedro Munhoz by way of decision.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 83 main event begins and Chris Gutiérrez lands a low kick to get things started. He attempts another but Song Yadong counters with a left hook. He follows that up with a hard low kick. Gutiérrez goes upstairs with a high kick, but it is blocked. Yadong spins and misses with a spinning back fist. He lands a right hand and then attempts another spinning back fist that misses the mark. The bantamweights trade low kicks. Yadong goes upstairs with a high kick. Chris Gutiérrez throws a front kick up the middle. Low kicks from both fighters. Gutiérrez lands another. Song Yadong comes forward with a combination. Chris avoids and then throws a spinning back fist. Yadong with some chopping low kicks now. He fires off a big 1-2. Forty-five seconds remain. Gutiérrez with a nice jab up the middle. Song Yadong returns fire with a right hand over the top. He lands a low kick and then partially connects with a high kick. Chris Gutiérrez with a body kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 83 headliner begins and Song Yadong lands some good low kicks to start. He is chopping away at the lead leg of his opponent. Chris Gutiérrez with a nice front kick up the middle. Somehow Song just ate that. The Team Alpha Male product continues to work the legs of Gutiérrez. He comes forward with a spinning backfist attempt, but it falls short. Song Yadong with a nice combination. An accidental eye poke causes a break in the action. We restart and Yadong gets back to work with low kicks. Chris Gutiérrez with a nice body kick. Song continues to press the action. He charges in with a 1-2. Gutiérrez circles to his right and maintains distance. Yadong shoots for a takedown and gets it. He begins working from full guard position. Song with a couple of good rights. Chris is able to tie him up well. He begins working for an armbar. Herb Dean steps in and warns Gutiérrez about putting his fingers in Song’s gloves. We restart and Yadong rains down some ground and pound to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 83 main event begins and Song Yadong lands a 1-2 and then a low kick. He charges in and rocks Chris Gutiérrez with a left. Another eye poke causes a break in the action. This time Song is at fault. We restart and both men are firing off low kicks. Yadong looks to come over the top with a right hand. Gutiérrez lands another nice front kick up the middle. Song with a jab to the body and then a low kick. Gutiérrez continues to land low kicks. Song Yadong unleashes a big combination. He has hit foot on the gas now. Another nice left hook from Yadong. He follows that up with a low kick. Chris Gutiérrez lands a nice check right hook. Song lands a late takedown and we head to round four.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 83 headliner begins and Song Yadong comes out swinging. He lands to the body and charges in with a flurry. Chris Gutiérrez looks to circle off the cage but gets rocked by a big punch. Yadong shoots in and gets a takedown and begins to unload some ground and pound. Gutiérrez attempts a triangle choke, but Song is wise to it and quickly escapes. Some decent punches in top position by Song Yadong. He is dominating this fight now. Gutiérrez is looking to trap an arm. Yadong escapes and lands a pair of good rights. Less than a minute remains in the round. Some more short shots from Song. He has busted Gutiérrez open now. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 83 main event begins and Song Yadong comes out aggressively. Chris Gutiérrez looks for a heel hook but gives up top position. That seemed like a hail marry attempt. Yadong now working from top position and in full guard. He begins to land some decent shots. Not a ton of action here. Song with a good elbow at the halfway point. Chris Gutiérrez doesn’t appear to have any answer here. Yadong just continues to chop away at him with punches. He looks for an arm triangle choke but then let’s that go. One minute remains in the fight. Yadong continues to land shots from top position. The horn sounds to end this contest.

Official UFC Vegas 83 Results: Song Yadong def. Chris Gutiérrez by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45 x2)

Who would you like to see Yadong fight next following his victory over Gutiérrez this evening in Sin City?

