Islam Makhachev dismisses rematches with Charles Oliveira & Arman Tsarukyan: “If you want to be a champion in a good way, you have to add new names”

By Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t a fan of rematches.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev was scheduled to have a second bout with Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 back in October. Oliveira was forced to pull out due to a nasty gash he suffered while sparring. As a result, Makhachev took another rematch, but with UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. It was a sensational showing for Makhachev, as he scored a first-round head kick for knockout win.

Islam Makhachev Prefers Justin Gaethje over Charles Oliveira & Arman Tsarukyan Fights

Islam Makhachev recently spoke to media members in Dubai and he discussed his preference for the next UFC lightweight title defense. He made it clear that fresh opposition what he is seeking (h/t MMAMania.com).

“To be honest, I’ve already told [UFC] I’m not interested in rematches,” Makhachev said. “Because if you want to [be a champion] in a good way, you have to add new names. There is [Justin] Gaethje, who I would say deserved a fight. I think it would be more interesting to fight him.”

UFC CEO Dana White has said that the plan is indeed to give Oliveira the rematch he missed out on in October. Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, publicly said that his fighter won’t be making a title defense before March. The good news for the UFC is that the promotion already has title fights lined up for its first three pay-per-view events in 2024.

As for Gaethje, he won the symbolic BMF Championship following his head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier back in July. “The Highlight” hasn’t fought since that time, but he’s made it clear he wants to challenge Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship.  It’ll be interesting to see if plans change in the coming months, but Dana did tell ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that, “anything is possible.”

