Ian Machado Garry counters Shavkat Rakhmonov’s cold response to UFC 303 callout

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is confused by Shavkat Rakhmonov’s response to his UFC 303 callout.

Garry defeated Michael ‘Venom’ Page in arguably his toughest UFC test to date at UFC 303 on Saturday in Las Vegas. He remains undefeated in his professional career and is on the verge of potentially earning a welterweight title shot.

After his win, Garry wasted no time in calling out Rakhmonov, another unbeaten contender, for his next fight. The two welterweights trained briefly together at Kill Cliff FC in Florida.

In response to Garry’s Octagon callout, Rakhmonov hinted at wanting to remind Garry of their sparring sessions.

Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future. https://t.co/B4a7GesXp4 — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) June 30, 2024

