Ian Machado Garry counters Shavkat Rakhmonov’s cold response to UFC 303 callout
UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is confused by Shavkat Rakhmonov’s response to his UFC 303 callout.
Garry defeated Michael ‘Venom’ Page in arguably his toughest UFC test to date at UFC 303 on Saturday in Las Vegas. He remains undefeated in his professional career and is on the verge of potentially earning a welterweight title shot.
After his win, Garry wasted no time in calling out Rakhmonov, another unbeaten contender, for his next fight. The two welterweights trained briefly together at Kill Cliff FC in Florida.
In response to Garry’s Octagon callout, Rakhmonov hinted at wanting to remind Garry of their sparring sessions.
Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future. https://t.co/B4a7GesXp4
— Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) June 30, 2024
Ian Machado Garry shares his side of Shavkat Rakhmonov sparring story
In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Garry responded to Rakhmonov’s tweet.
“I don’t know what he’s f***ing talking about,” Garry responded to Rakhmonov. “There was one that I remember…we had a fight on the same night. He fought Geoff Neal, and I fought [Song Kenan]. Henry Hooft came over to me and goes ‘I understand you two are both competitors, I understand you both have a fight, both of you are on the same team. Go f***ing light.’
“We’re playing around, being good training partners, I threw a right body kick at him and he caught it, stepped back and went BOOM! to the f***ing rib. And I was like ‘Oh you dirty c***’…it was playful, it was fun, but that’s it. When it comes to striking, I’m faster than him, more technical than him, more talented. Is he amazing? Is he fearless? Absolutely, but I know for a fact if this fight’s on the feet, I’m the one with the advantage.”
Garry and Rakhmonov are two of the most exciting stars for the future of the UFC welterweight division. Rakhmonov hasn’t competed since submitting Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 in December.
Garry and Rakhmonov could potentially be on a collision course, and their checkered history in the gym will likely be a major talking point of the pre-fight buildup.