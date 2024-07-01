Ian Machado Garry counters Shavkat Rakhmonov’s cold response to UFC 303 callout

By Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is confused by Shavkat Rakhmonov’s response to his UFC 303 callout.

Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Garry defeated Michael ‘Venom’ Page in arguably his toughest UFC test to date at UFC 303 on Saturday in Las Vegas. He remains undefeated in his professional career and is on the verge of potentially earning a welterweight title shot.

After his win, Garry wasted no time in calling out Rakhmonov, another unbeaten contender, for his next fight. The two welterweights trained briefly together at Kill Cliff FC in Florida.

In response to Garry’s Octagon callout, Rakhmonov hinted at wanting to remind Garry of their sparring sessions.

“Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions,” Rakhmonov tweeted Saturday. “I don’t mind reminding him in the future.”

Ian Machado Garry shares his side of Shavkat Rakhmonov sparring story

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Garry responded to Rakhmonov’s tweet.

“I don’t know what he’s f***ing talking about,” Garry responded to Rakhmonov. “There was one that I remember…we had a fight on the same night. He fought Geoff Neal, and I fought [Song Kenan]. Henry Hooft came over to me and goes ‘I understand you two are both competitors, I understand you both have a fight, both of you are on the same team. Go f***ing light.’

“We’re playing around, being good training partners, I threw a right body kick at him and he caught it, stepped back and went BOOM! to the f***ing rib. And I was like ‘Oh you dirty c***’…it was playful, it was fun, but that’s it. When it comes to striking, I’m faster than him, more technical than him, more talented. Is he amazing? Is he fearless? Absolutely, but I know for a fact if this fight’s on the feet, I’m the one with the advantage.”

Garry and Rakhmonov are two of the most exciting stars for the future of the UFC welterweight division. Rakhmonov hasn’t competed since submitting Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 in December.

Garry and Rakhmonov could potentially be on a collision course, and their checkered history in the gym will likely be a major talking point of the pre-fight buildup.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo, Diego Lopes

Henry Cejudo says Diego Lopes's UFC 303 win shows he's not ready for top featherweights

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler gives surprising update on Conor McGregor fight: "New date loading"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

It seems that UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is still full steam ahead on a fight with Conor McGregor.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega's manager explains sudden UFC 303 pull-out: "He couldn't recover or keep anything down"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

According to Brian Ortega’s manager, his UFC 303 pull-out was largely due to the short notice he had to prepare.

Andrei Arlovski
UFC

Andrei Arlovski issues statement after parting ways with the UFC: "My book is not finished yet"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is disappointed with the end of his UFC career.

Alex Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira is sparring and training just hours after UFC 303 knockout win

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC star Alex Pereira isn’t taking any time off after his wild knockout win at UFC 303 last weekend.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones appears to pivot on UFC retirement timeline: "Options are looking crazy"

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024
Dana White and UFC 300
Ian Garry

Dana White reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page at UFC 303: “I had that fight a draw”

Susan Cox - July 1, 2024

Dana White is reacting to Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page at UFC 303.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Video | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Alex Pereira knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

Susan Cox - July 1, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Alex Pereira knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 was caught on tape.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier challenges Islam Makhachev to a rematch, responds to “bumskie” Conor McGregor

Susan Cox - July 1, 2024

Dustin Poirier is challenging Islam Makhachev to a rematch and in the process is responding to ‘bumskie’ Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, UFC
UFC

Conor McGregor reacts to reports claiming tax authorities seized Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts

Susan Cox - July 1, 2024

Conor McGregor is reacting to reports claiming tax authorities seized Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts.