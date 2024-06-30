Shavkat Rakhmonov has sent a frightening message to Ian Machado Garry following the latter’s victory at UFC 303.

Last night, Ian Machado Garry picked up a pretty substantial win. He was able to defeat Michael ‘Venom’ Page via unanimous decision, keeping his unbeaten run intact in the process. Alas, while he may have had his hand raised, it certainly wasn’t the most convincing of performances.

Still, regardless of what anyone thinks, the Irishman is still on track to make a real push for the UFC welterweight championship. Another man who is on the verge of getting a crack at the belt is none other than Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Following the event, Machado Garry gave his thoughts on Shavkat – with the latter responding to him on social media.