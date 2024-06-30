Shavkat Rakhmonov responds to callout from Ian Machado Garry following UFC 303: “Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions”
Shavkat Rakhmonov has sent a frightening message to Ian Machado Garry following the latter’s victory at UFC 303.
Last night, Ian Machado Garry picked up a pretty substantial win. He was able to defeat Michael ‘Venom’ Page via unanimous decision, keeping his unbeaten run intact in the process. Alas, while he may have had his hand raised, it certainly wasn’t the most convincing of performances.
Still, regardless of what anyone thinks, the Irishman is still on track to make a real push for the UFC welterweight championship. Another man who is on the verge of getting a crack at the belt is none other than Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Following the event, Machado Garry gave his thoughts on Shavkat – with the latter responding to him on social media.
Shavkat Rakhmonov responds to Ian Machado Garry mentioning his name 👀 #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/lnAzOL8G0q
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2024
Machado Garry and Rakhmonov go back and forth
Machado Garry: “Look, I’m gonna have a chat with Hunter and Dana later on, figure out what’s next. There’s some big names, there’s some cool match-ups. You know, there’s Shavkat, 18-0, undefeated. I’d love to get my hands on him. I’ve trained with him, I’ve got nothing but respect for the guy, but I wanna be the first guy to take his 0 and I know I can do it. I’ve just beat the fastest guy in the division other than me. When it comes to striking and skills, I can do it. When it comes to grappling, we’ve seen the growth that I’ve had. I’m excited to go out there and prove it against someone like him.”
Rakhmonov: “Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future.”
What do you believe will happen if they collide? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
