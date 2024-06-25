Ian Machado Garry names the lone other welterweight he believes is capable of dethroning Leon Edwards

Ian Machado Garry is naming the lone other welterweight he believes is capable of dethroning Leon Edwards.

Edwards (22-3 MMA) is the current UFC welterweight champion. ‘Rocky’ has successfully defended his title twice and will be looking to do so for a third time when he meets up with Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) this coming July at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

It was during a recent interview with ‘MMA Junkie‘s ‘ Mike Bohn, that Ian Machado Garry weighed in on current champ Edwards and the current welterweight title picture advising:

“It’s hard to bet against Leon. It’s hard to see what he’s done over the last two years and the way he’s been able to evolve and dominate. He’s very, very talented. I’ve been able to spend time at (Team) Renegade until he sh*t the bed and his coaches got scared, but he’s very, very talented. He’s very well-rounded, and I think he’s a problem for everyone in the division because he’s that good.”

Continuing, ‘The Future’ offered up his prediction for Edwards upcoming fight as well as indicating which two fighters were capable of dethroning the Brit:

“It’s going to take someone of my caliber, of Shavkat (Rakhmonov’s) caliber, to come up here and really bring him to the wire and prove that we are the new generation in this sport and take that belt from him. So, for me, I see Leon still being the champ come the end of July, and I genuinely do see Shavkat being the next guy that’s going to get the opportunity.”

The undefeated Ian Machado Garry (14-0 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming fight with Michael Page (22-2 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday, June 29th at UFC 303.

Garry last fought and defeated Geoff Neal (15-6 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

Page has won 2 in a row coming into UFC 303, his latest victory coming against Kevin Holland (26-11 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

Are you in agreement with Garry about the two fighters, him being one of them, who are capable to dethroning Edwards?

