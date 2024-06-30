Michael Chandler takes aim at Conor McGregor following UFC 303: “Put your big boy pants on“
Michael Chandler has taken aim at Conor McGregor following the conclusion of last night’s UFC 303 event.
As we know, Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka last night in the main event of UFC 303. It served as the conclusion to International Fight Week, which featured some fun attractions for mixed martial arts fans across the globe. Of course, that wasn’t the original main event. The main event was set to see Conor McGregor return after three years to battle it out with Michael Chandler.
Unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition. That was due to a broken toe sustained by McGregor, who made it crystal clear that he doesn’t want to fight with an injury again. That was the case three years ago in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, with his broken leg leading him down the path of a pretty long recovery.
Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is getting sick and tired of waiting for Conor to get back in the cage. In the wake of UFC 303’s conclusion, Chandler sent a pretty clear message to his rival.
There you go…ice that pinky toe and put your big boy pants on @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/x5ikfidWlq
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 30, 2024
Chandler calls out McGregor again
“There you go…ice that pinky toe and put your big boy pants on @TheNotoriousMMA.”
Nobody can blame Michael Chandler for getting a bit impatient. It’s been a long wait for him and, at this moment in time, there’s no clarity regarding when he’ll actually get his rescheduled showdown with McGregor. Hopefully, for the sake of all of us, it goes down sooner rather than later.
