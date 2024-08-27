Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over him, sends message to Belal Muhammad: “Get ready!”

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes it’s shameful that Kamaru Usman might fight Belal Muhammad.

‘Nomad’ hasn’t competed since his clash with Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 last December. There, Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated yet another welterweight contender. This time, it took less than two rounds for the undefeated fighter to earn a submission victory over ‘Wonderboy’. In the process, earning a shot at the welterweight title.

Since then, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been linked to a December clash against Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember The Name’ captured the title earlier this summer, defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. Since then, Muhammad has repeatedly called for his first title defense to be against either Rakhmonov or Kamaru Usman.

For his part, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ hasn’t competed since a majority-decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev last October. That defeat was a rare middleweight appearance for Kamaru Usman, who accepted the fight on short notice. However, the defeat was the third in a row for the former UFC welterweight champion.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN REFLECTS ON RIVALRY WITH “GREAT DANCE PARTNER” COLBY COVINGTON: “HE CHALLENGED ME SO MUCH”

Shavkat Rakhmonov says it’s a “shame” that Kamaru Usman wants a title shot coming off three consecutive losses. He also sends a warning to Belal Muhammad: “Get ready. There’s nowhere to run.” 😳😳 🎥 @SubmissionRadio #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/tdWGlSad0O — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 27, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov responds to UFC welterweights Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman

Still, Kamaru Usman believes that he deserves the chance to fight Belal Muhammad next. The idea is ridiculous to one Shavkat Rakhmonov, and he stated as such in a recent interview. Speaking to Submission Radio, the undefeated welterweight slammed the idea that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ could fight for gold next. He also sent a message to Muhammad as well.

“Yeah, I don’t know what [Kamaru Usman] is thinking about. It’s a shame to ask for a title shot after three losing fights straight.” Shavkat Rakhmonov stated in a recent interview with Submission Radio, when asked about the Nigerian. “Like, in my head, I can’t get my head around it. But, it is what it is.”

He continued, “All I can say to Belal, is to get ready. There’s nowhere to run. This fight has to happen next. The cage door will close, and then we’ll see who’s the better man.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Who do you want to see Belal Muhammad fight next? Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov?