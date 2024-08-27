Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over him, sends message to Belal Muhammad: “Get ready!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes it’s shameful that Kamaru Usman might fight Belal Muhammad.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

‘Nomad’ hasn’t competed since his clash with Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 last December. There, Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated yet another welterweight contender. This time, it took less than two rounds for the undefeated fighter to earn a submission victory over ‘Wonderboy’. In the process, earning a shot at the welterweight title.

Since then, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been linked to a December clash against Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember The Name’ captured the title earlier this summer, defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. Since then, Muhammad has repeatedly called for his first title defense to be against either Rakhmonov or Kamaru Usman.

For his part, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ hasn’t competed since a majority-decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev last October. That defeat was a rare middleweight appearance for Kamaru Usman, who accepted the fight on short notice. However, the defeat was the third in a row for the former UFC welterweight champion.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN REFLECTS ON RIVALRY WITH “GREAT DANCE PARTNER” COLBY COVINGTON: “HE CHALLENGED ME SO MUCH”

Shavkat Rakhmonov responds to UFC welterweights Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman

Still, Kamaru Usman believes that he deserves the chance to fight Belal Muhammad next. The idea is ridiculous to one Shavkat Rakhmonov, and he stated as such in a recent interview. Speaking to Submission Radio, the undefeated welterweight slammed the idea that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ could fight for gold next. He also sent a message to Muhammad as well.

“Yeah, I don’t know what [Kamaru Usman] is thinking about. It’s a shame to ask for a title shot after three losing fights straight.” Shavkat Rakhmonov stated in a recent interview with Submission Radio, when asked about the Nigerian. “Like, in my head, I can’t get my head around it. But, it is what it is.”

He continued, “All I can say to Belal, is to get ready. There’s nowhere to run. This fight has to happen next. The cage door will close, and then we’ll see who’s the better man.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Who do you want to see Belal Muhammad fight next? Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly explodes on 'f*cking idiot' Sean Strickland over comments about previous run-in: "Shut the f*ck up"

Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: "Wait until they get to see the outcome"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Max Holloway plans to do something special to become the featherweight champion again when he takes on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad trolls Kamaru Usman with AI-Generated song

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is upping the ante in his trolling of former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown puts blame on fighters, including himself, for fighter pay: “I never fought against the UFC about my pay"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown believes that fighters are to blame for fighter pay, and admits he’s one of them.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reacts to UFC fans who think he's washed: "How disrespectful are MMA fans?"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024

Once-dominant UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman isn’t pleased with those who believe he is “washed.”

Caio Borralho and Jared Cannonier

What's next for Caio Borralho and Jared Cannonier after UFC Vegas 96?

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024
UFC

Ronda Rousey's scary revelation explains why UFC return will never happen

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has explained why she will never be able to make a return to mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on crazy post-fight brawl following Conor McGregor win

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened up on the post-fight brawl following his collision with Conor McGregor back at UFC 229.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria predicts potential title collision against top contender Diego Lopes

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

Ilia Topuria has predicted that he could eventually defend his UFC title against rising contender Diego Lopes.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros React, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains his confidence heading into Khamzat Chimaev showdown

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

Robert Whittaker has explained why he’s feeling confident about his chances of overcoming Khamzat Chimaev.