Demetrious Johnson responds to Belal Muhammad’s harsh criticism of his MMA analysis: “I haven’t seen you fight that much!”

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has issued a detailed response to some of Belal Muhammad’s harsh rhetoric towards his fighting analysis.

Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304. He’s set to reel in a new era in the welterweight division and is expected to make his first title defense soon.

In the meantime, Muhammad has hit back at some of his early detractors, including Johnson. In the leadup to Muhammad’s clash with Edwards, Johnson made some critical remarks about Muhammad’s striking and technique.

Muhammad responded to Johnson in a post-event interview, saying “he sucks” as an analyst.

Johnson is taking a more measured stance on his recent back-and-forth with Muhammad.