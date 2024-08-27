Demetrious Johnson responds to Belal Muhammad’s harsh criticism of his MMA analysis: “I haven’t seen you fight that much!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has issued a detailed response to some of Belal Muhammad’s harsh rhetoric towards his fighting analysis.

Demetrious Johnson, Belal Muhammad

Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304. He’s set to reel in a new era in the welterweight division and is expected to make his first title defense soon.

In the meantime, Muhammad has hit back at some of his early detractors, including Johnson. In the leadup to Muhammad’s clash with Edwards, Johnson made some critical remarks about Muhammad’s striking and technique.

Muhammad responded to Johnson in a post-event interview, saying “he sucks” as an analyst.

Johnson is taking a more measured stance on his recent back-and-forth with Muhammad.

Demetrious Johnson clarifies stance on Belal Muhammad

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast, Johnson responded to Muhammad’s taunts.

“Dawg, I haven’t seen you fight that much!” Johnson said of Muhammad. “One, I think you’re a reactionary fighter. Two, and I gave him praises…what he did to Leon Edwards, he closed that void, jumped on him, and didn’t stop. He did a great thing and outstruck him…it wasn’t clean, but what he did got the job done…

“Everyone sees it as ‘shit talking’. But that’s just me as an analyst…he didn’t agree with my analysis which is fine. He said I sucked, I’m not worried about that though… could you imagine Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, has multiple Super Bowl rings. If I was to compare myself to Tom Brady, I have 15 world title fights. Success and victories. Whereas he has six Super Bowl rings… so the game is going to change over time, but he’s an analyst now, so he’s going to give his thoughts on what a quarterback should do…you just got to the f***ing dance.”

Johnson is arguably one of the greatest fighters in UFC history after a legendary reign as the promotion’s flyweight champion. He hasn’t fought since a win over Adriano Moraes in May 2023.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Demetrious Johnson UFC

