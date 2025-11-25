Shavkat Rakhmonov claims Kamaru Usman turned him down, shares timeframe for a return

Shavkat Rakhmonov is ready to fight again after dealing with an injury.

Rakhmonov hasn’t fought since last December when he beat Ian Machado Garry by decision to become the No. 1 contender at welterweight. He was set to face Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title at UFC 315, but he was forced out of the bout due to an injury.

Since then, Rakhmonov has been rehabbing, and he knows he likely will need another fight to get a title shot. With that, he wants Kamaru Usman. But he doesn’t think it will happen, as he claimed Usman has turned him down in the past.

Shavkat Rakhmonov eyes Kamaru Usman

“Of course, I would prefer to fight for the title next, but I think this timeline isn’t going to work for Islam, February or March,” Rakhmonov said to Ariel Helwani. “He will probably defend his belt in April, May, that time. Of course, if I can fight Islam next, I’m ready I can do it. I was also supposed to fight for the title, but I had a respectful reason not to take the opportunity and I was promised a title shot in the future.

“Again, if I have to fight before getting a title shot, I have no problem with that. I can prove again I’m the No. 1 contender. … The most intriguing fight for me is Kamaru Usman. But I don’t believe he’s going to accept a fight against me. He’s turned down fights with me in the past.”

A fight between Rakhmonov and Usman would be a ton of success, especially if neither gets the title shot. But the undefeated fighter doesn’t expect Usman to accept a bout against him.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0) is coming off a win over Ian Machado Garry. He’s 7-0 in the UFC and has notable wins over Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny, among others.