Volkan Oezdemir shares prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Carlos Ulberg: ‘Easy fight’

Volkan Oezdemir is excited to watch a potential light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Carlos Ulberg.

Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight title with a first-round TKO win over Ankalaev. It was a solid performance from Pereira, and his first title defense will likely be against Ulberg.

The title fight would be a fun striking fight, and Oezdemir, who has fought Ulberg, thinks it will be an easy fight for Pereira. Volkan Oezdemir believes Ulberg will try to move around and play it safe, but he believes Pereira will be able to land his heavy shots to get the win.

Volkan Oezdemir breaks down Pereira-Ulberg

“I think Ulberg is going to move a lot,” Oezdmir said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Stay off Pereira’s power punches and play it safe like he always does. I don’t think he’s the type of guy who takes risks. He will definitely try to play it safe. If we see the same Pereira as we saw last time against Ankalaev, I don’t think Pereira will care about the movement.

“He will walk forward and throw his bombs. I think it can be an easy fight for Pereira, or if Ulberg moves too well, get the timing, it’s very hard to predict. With the great footwork he has, it can be totally opposite.”

If Alex Pereira does fight Carlos Ulberg next, Oezdemir will be paying close attention. Oezdemir is coming off a knockout win over Alonzo Menifield on Saturday at UFC Qatar and is now back in the title picture.

Although Oezdemir will likely need another win to get a title shot, he is confident he will be UFC champion when it’s all said and done.

“The goal is always the same: to be a champion,” Oezdemir concluded. “For me, I have to get on a winning streak, two or three fights in a row, some impressive wins. I’m still in the top-10. I just need some good names under my belt. … Of course, Jamahal Hill is someone I really want to fight. I’ve been wanting to fight him for a long time; the UFC knows that.”